Queensland Country Life
Tuesday, November 14, 2023
Racing at Ilfracombe for postponed Willowie Cup

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
Updated November 13 2023 - 11:56am, first published 11:22am
The llfracombe Race Club crowd followed the trend for shorts at Flemington last week, getting their best and brightest boardies out of the cupboard to meet the Hawaiian theme for Saturday's race meeting.

