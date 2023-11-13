The llfracombe Race Club crowd followed the trend for shorts at Flemington last week, getting their best and brightest boardies out of the cupboard to meet the Hawaiian theme for Saturday's race meeting.
It was unusual attire for the Willowie Cup attendees, which is usually held in mid-winter in July, but was postponed then for the second year in a row, thanks to rain.
There was plenty of entertainment on the track, where Barcaldine's Schofield Racing won four races with four runners, including Willowie Cup winner Cozhecancan, and afterwards when the band began playing.
Schofield Racing and Brooke Johnson also took home prizes as trainer and jockey on the day.
Misters were operating for horses and patrons alike, and new air-conditioners kept the jockeys' room cool.
