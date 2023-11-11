Queensland Country Life
Police investigate 'sudden' deaths of two young boys

By Kathryn Magann
Updated November 11 2023 - 12:05pm, first published 12:01pm
Two young boys have died after being found inside a car in a remote community in Queensland. (Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS)
Police have launched an investigation after two young boys were found dead inside a vehicle in a remote community in Queensland.

