Authorities have released their final report into a Robinson R44 helicopter crash that killed well-respected cattleman and racing industry stalwart, Alan Acton, during a routine cattle muster.
The prominent 65-year-old grazier died when the four-seat Robinson R44 Raven II helicopter, he was operating struck a single aerial wire while reportedly looking for straggling cattle on his property at Bingegang, about 60 km south-east of Middlemount, on April 4, earlier this year.
The report revealed Mr Acton likely lost awareness of and did not see a powerline that was struck during mustering.
Mustering commenced early in the morning on April 4 at Bingegang property, and according to witnesses, Mr Acton took a 60-90 minute break before recommencing at about 10am.
At about 10 minutes past 11.00am, after mustering a large mob of cattle into a holding paddock, Mr Acton flew back to one corner of the lot to look for stragglers.
Mr Acton then radioed for workers on the ground to help with further mustering.
As the workers approached, they saw a plume of smoke and were unable to contact the pilot via radio.
They then saw that the helicopter had struck a single-strand aerial powerline and collided with terrain.
The wreckage was on fire. The pilot was unresponsive and the workers were unable to remove the pilot due to the increasing intensity of the fire.
The wire, which ran across the property and was estimated to be at a height of about 5.6 metres at the point of impact, was not marked, and was not required to be.
The helicopter subsequently collided with the ground and Mr Acton had been fatally injured and the helicopter was destroyed by post-impact fire.
ATSB director transport safety Dr Stuart Godley, said the ATSB investigation final report identified that while terrain was clear to the right of the helicopter's flightpath, there were trees taller than the wire height that would have obscured the wire and pole on the left side.
"As part of the investigation a drone was flown along the helicopter's approximate flight path and height prior to striking the powerline," Dr Godley said.
"Images from the drone simulating what the pilot would have seen when approaching the wire showed the wire was difficult to distinguish from the background and the left pole was obscured by trees."
The report also revealed Mr Acton was reportedly familiar with the property and knew the powerline ran across it, although it was not possible to conclusively determine the level of awareness he had of the wire's presence and location during the accident flight.
"Wires are notoriously difficult to see from the air, even when you know where they are," Dr Godley said.
"This accident provides another tragic reminder of the dangers posed by aerial powerlines during low-level mustering, and we encourage all pilots involved in low-level operations like mustering and spraying to familiarise themselves with our educational publication on wirestrikes which details numerous wirestrike accidents and lessons learned from them."
Wirestrikes involving known wires: A manageable aerial agriculture hazard was produced in cooperation with the Aerial Application Association of Australia, and highlights that in 63 per cent of wirestrike accidents the pilot was aware of the position of the wire before they struck it.
Strategies highlighted by the publication include:
The ATSB also notes that electrical power and telecommunications companies in Australia can mark powerlines that are identified as a hazard for low-level flying operations, and some have schemes in place to reduce the costs to property owners.
"The ATSB encourages property owners to engage with electrical power and telecommunications companies to mark wires which are potential threats to aircraft conducting low-level aerial work," Dr Godley concluded.
Finally, the report notes that there is no wirestrike protection system (wire cutter) available for the R44 or other smaller helicopters, but where available it can provide a last line of defence in the event of a wirestrike.
