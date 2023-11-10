While the 22nd Monty Atkinson Genetics Sale (MAGS) didn't hit the heights of 2022, a strong result was still recorded in relation to the market and weather issues that most have contended with throughout the season.
In all 97 of the 136 Droughtmaster and Charmaster bulls offered sold for a 77 per cent clearance rate, an average of $9092 and a gross of $892,000, for the sale held at the Dalrymple Saleyards, Charters Towers, on Friday, November 10.
At the fall of the hammer in 2022, 110 of the 122 bulls sold to average $13,614 and $60,000 top.
Selling on the day started off hot when lot 1, the homozygous polled Lamont Vinny D3 reached $37,500. while in the very next lot, Oasis Dundee son Lamont Volt D4 also hit $37,500.
Offered by Mac and Gayle Shanns, Lamont Droughtmasters, Cauntaur Park, Clermont, these two bulls remained the equal top price-getters throughout the sale.
Both of these bulls were secured by Max Kelso, Coalbrook, Richmond, who had purchased the top price bull at MAGS in the past, demonstrating the quality of the bulls offered at the sale for more than two decades.
Third top price honours went to Yaralla Wallace son, Lamont Vernon (S) D5, in lot 99. He was snapped up by Terry and Catherine Piggott, Aldinga Pastoral Company, Rolleston, for $34,000.
Kylie Graham, Mungalla Droughtmasters, Farnham, Taroom, offered the $30,000 fourth highest priced bull, Mungalla 4480 (PP) D4, in lot 19. He went to Eversleigh and Wallace Vale Droughtmaster stud principals, Roger and Jenny Underwood, Pine Hills, Wallumbilla.
Sale coordinator Anthony Ball, Elders, said a large panel of repeat buyers were present for the sale.
"We had buyers from Roma, the Atherton Tableland, Hughenden, and throughout the Dalrymple Shire region in attendance," Mr Ball said.
"Stud support was also strong with 11 seedstock producers purchasing at least one bull each," he said.
"All in all, considering the market and weather conditions I thought it was a strong sale, where the quality of cattle shone through.
"The MAGS vendors are committed to selling in the north, and will be back in Charters Towers in 2024, for the 23rd annual sale."
