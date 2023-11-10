Market improves at Laidley

There were 445 head yarded at Stariha Auctions' Laidley cattle sale on Thursday.
The market was much improved, with increased competition for all descriptions.
Younger heifers showed the most improvement.
Nelbex Pty Ltd, Grantham, sold lines of Angus cross cows for $1170, $1080, $930 and $820 and a bull for $1500.
Shirley Schultz, Forest Hill, sold Brangus cows for $1080.
Glenn Roosen, Crows Nest, sold lines of Charolais cross heifers for $900, $885, $840, $790 and $760.
Watts Family Trust, Ropeley, sold a line of Santa heifers for $750.
Sandy Creek Livestock, Kilcoy, sold pens of Brahman cross heifers for $680 and $630.
Oakwood Machinery and Livestock, Kilcoy, sold Brahman cross heifers for $705, $650, $580 and $560.
Lindsey Goodwin, Junabee, sold lines of Droughtmaster weaner steers for $650, $590 and $500.
Chris & Tony Gear, Ma Ma Creek, sold Brangus weaners, with steers making $640 and $530 and heifers $490 and $410.
Neville Hoger, Ropeley, sold Charolais weaner steers for $600.
Bruce Greer, Flagstone Creek, sold Brangus weaners, with steers making $555 and heifers $460.
Ken McBryde, Coal Creek, sold Droughtmaster cows for $1150 and weaner steers for $495.
Ian Clelland, Crossdale, sold Droughtmaster heifers for $810 and Charolais weaner steers for $495.
John O'Dwyer, Laidley, sold Droughtmaster weaner males for $495.
Pitana Cattle, Ingoldsby, sold Charbray cows and calves for $1060 & $840.
Peter Lostroh, Haigslea, sold Droughtmaster cows and calves for $900.
