Q fever cases have more than doubled in some parts of Queensland.
The south west region has already seen 28 confirmed cases in the region to date, compared with 12 for the same period last year and 13 for the same time in 2021.
South West Hospital and Health Service executive director of medical services, Dr Carl de Wet, said Q fever was an infectious disease caused by the bacteria Coxiella burnetii.
"It is carried by animals such as sheep, pigs, cattle, goats, and kangaroos, as well as a variety of other domestic and wild animal species that are themselves usually not unwell," she said.
"Infections occur when people inhale air or dust from soil containing bacteria from the faeces, blood, or birth products of infected wild and domestic animals.
"People working in animal husbandry, such as sheep, cattle, or pigs, or in slaughtering industries, are most at risk.
"But another common way people are affected is through inhaling dust while mowing the lawn, particularly on rural and acreage properties."
"Anything that can stir up contaminated soil, such as mowing, can lead to people inhaling this bacterium and getting very sick."
Medical experts say if caught early Q Fever is treatable with a two-week course of antibiotics but without treatment it can cause chronic disease that can damage the heart.
Symptoms of Q fever include fever, chills, muscle aches and pains, headache, and a flu-like illness.
Typically, it takes about two to three weeks after people come into contact with the bacteria for them to become sick.
Q fever vaccination is the best protection.
