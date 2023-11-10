A multi-million dollar project to address animal welfare and workplace health and safety concerns at a Queensland saleyard has been confirmed.
Southern Downs Regional Council announced on Friday it had awarded the construction tender to redevelop the Warwick Saleyards to ICM Pty Ltd totalling $7.066M (excl GST) for a modified scope of works.
ICM construction manager Aaron Gage, said they would aim to cause as little disruption to cattle sales during the construction process, which he said is planned to commence on November 20.
"We will be meeting with agents next week to discuss how to maintain sales," he said.
"Our intention is to minimise our impact and maintain current sales arrangements."
Mr Gage said the construction process will benefit the Warwick community the majority of workers and materials will be sourced from the immediate region.
"As of November 20, probably 95 per cent of our workforce will be local emolument," he said.
"And all the suppliers and manufacturing are locals pretty much all in Warwick.
"We are very excited with this project as we have just completed a new hall for Warwick High School, and part of our business plan is to maintain a presence here and work on meaningful projects.
"I think this upgrade will give a lot of confidence to the community as it's been a long time coming and it's good to see council giving back to community."
Mr Gage explained the project will include 120 cattle selling pens, 35 holding pens, two processing areas, buyer walkways with Colorbond roof, overhead agents' catwalks, new lighting and hydraulic services including New troughs and water supply to all pens, one double storey, four single storey and one ute loading ramps, new gravel/clay flooring to all areas of work, soft shade cloth cover to all holding pens only, a dust suppression system and integration with a new cattle scale, readers and software.
The project which is co-funded by council, with $4.5M awarded in 2021 under the Australian Government's Black Summer Bushfire Recovery Grants Program, the $7.5M project balances immediate infrastructure issues with a future-focused strategy whilst allowing the project to remain viable within a tight budget.
GNF livestock director Matt Grayson said the rebuild is a "win-win for the community".
"Animal welfare is our priority, getting the saleyards up to state-of-the-art including means Warwick will be able to accommodate lager numbers through, the upgrade will help boost our ability to host larger sales," he said.
"Warwick Shire is pretty much a rural-based community, our saleyards need a quite a bit of work done and it's been a long time coming.
"It might be a bit hard for a while but we will battle though.
"Animal welfare is number one so a covered in facility will reduce animal stress and improved OH&S will combine to give buyers and sellers peace of mind."
Southern Downs Mayor Vic Pennisi said works were expected to commence shortly and the necessary upgrades would secure a sustainable future for the saleyards and support the region's biggest industry.
"The Warwick Saleyards is a major economic pillar in the identity of the Southern Downs and the facility has been connecting our rural and agricultural community with stock and station agents for more than 60 years," Mr Pennisi said.
"However, the livestock industry has evolved since the saleyards started operating and there is no question that development is needed to ensure the region has quality facilities which meet current animal welfare standards and industry trends.
"The saleyards' future has been the focus of extensive discussion and consultation with the community and industry representatives, and Council has reviewed a number of options.
"We had an extensive wish list that was unfortunately beyond our financial reach".
Mr Pennisi said the untimely impacts of rising building costs dictate the need to be realistic and responsible with what is affordable.
"This council voted to deliver upgrades within its fiscal means," he said.
"We are not ruling out future stages or ideas but this is where we must start to ensure human and animal safety standards are met.
"We are very grateful for the generous funding from the Australian government that provided a financial lifeline for this important redevelopment project.
"It is anticipated that stage 1 will be complete in March 2024 and stage two in May 2024.
"This project received grant funding from the Australian government."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.