A document on preparing racetracks is being drafted by the Queensland Racing Integrity Commission, in the wake of the latest bush race meeting cancellation, at Isisford at the end of October.
QRIC's chief steward for thoroughbreds, Josh Adams travelled out from Brisbane to Ilfracombe in the central west on Thursday, to meet with club representatives, trainers, jockeys and track curators, and said it had been a great opportunity to look them in the eye and say how important racing was, not just to country areas, but to the industry as a whole.
A steward for the group, which is responsible for the conduct of meetings on the day they're held, deemed the Isisford track unsuitable for racing under Australian Rule 155 and the annual meeting was abandoned an hour before it was due to start, attracting a huge amount of criticism.
The track had previously been inspected and passed by Racing Queensland officials, raising the question of how clubs were supposed to operate with two bodies giving separate messages.
Mr Adams said there were issues with the track that had been raised by RQ, and he understood the club had done all it could to remedy them.
"The steward on the day made the decision to protect jockeys and horses," he said.
"It's hard to get to agreement when it comes to racing - people rely on prizemoney, and the event operators want it to go ahead.
"I'm not saying they put themselves in an unsafe position but stewards are the only ones with no vested interest."
As far as the short timeframe, Mr Adams said it took time for stewards to inspect a track once they arrived on course, and to get opinions from others, before making their decision.
"We stressed today that it was a tough decision and not one stewards relish," he said.
Representatives from Isisford, Ilfracombe, Blackall, Longreach, Jundah and Muttaburra clubs took part in Thursday's meeting, to air their concerns.
Mr Adams acknowledged that no-one knew the tracks better than the attendees.
"We're creating a support network around country clubs via a document, which will give steps on how to prepare a track, and who they can contact to remedy them," he said. "We'll be distributing it to all clubs so they can identify issues."
Ilfracombe Race Club president Wes Irwin, who is running the washed out Willowie Cup race meeting this Saturday, has been preparing tracks at Isisford, Jundah and Ilfracombe since 1999 and said each track was different, which made it difficult to draw up a set of rules that suited all.
"It's very difficult to prepare a black soil track," he said.
"Too much water and you can't get on, not enough and it goes hard, and there's always gidyea stones coming up.
"Then at Jundah, where it's red soil, that's completely different."
Asked about the value of the proposed document, he said it would be useful to people who were new to track preparation.
"We'll suck it and see," he said.
Mr Irwin was appreciative of QRIC for coming out and meeting with them all, saying they'd made an effort to discuss their issues.
Isisford Race Club president Ben Banks also expressed his appreciation, saying QRIC had received a great insight into how to prepare black soil tracks.
"There were people with lifelong experience there, and they listened as jockeys explained what they were looking for," he said. "I'd say it was quite a productive meeting."
Mr Adams said the document wouldn't be 'one-size-fits-all'.
"Racing Queensland is supportive of educating race clubs," he said, adding that any suggestion that QRIC wanted to shut down small clubs was not true.
"We need Isisford and clubs like them to succeed and be a beacon for others," he said. "We're making sure we're protecting the safety of horse and jockey, so we can all continue with our social licence."
QRIC will be seeking input from clubs, and is confident it will have the document ready for the start of the 2024 racing season.
