Track preparation document planned by Queensland Racing Integrity Commission

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
November 10 2023 - 9:00pm
QRIC chief stewards Josh Adams listens in as Ilfracombe Race Club president Wes Irwin makes a point while inspecting the Ilfracombe track. Picture supplied.
A document on preparing racetracks is being drafted by the Queensland Racing Integrity Commission, in the wake of the latest bush race meeting cancellation, at Isisford at the end of October.

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.

