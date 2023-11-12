Rabobank's Roma team is committed to the region

Rabobank Roma team members Lee White, Lucy Reed and Renee Donpon. Picture supplied

Whether it's on-farm or down the street, the Rabobank Roma team are familiar faces across the region, all passionate about supporting the local communities in which they live and work.

Contributing to a strong ag industry



Exemplifying the team's deep connection to the Roma region and its producers, area manager Lee White is locally born and bred, hailing from a beef property south of Roma.

Today, together with her husband Tim, a local builder, and three children Hugh, 16, Addison, 14 and Flynn, 12, Ms White also helps manage the family's Angus operation.

"Roma is ingrained in me, and I can't imagine living anywhere else - I was educated here, my children are being educated here, we purchased a property here and as a predominantly beef focussed branch, I am enjoying a meaningful career locally in an industry I just love," Ms White said.

"I also think having that rural background and lived experience as a local producer resonates with my clients, they know I'm fully aware of the challenges and opportunities faced, which facilitates genuine in depth conversations regarding their farm businesses."

With 15 years' experience in agri-banking, six of those with Rabobank, Ms White said she 'lives and breathes rural industries'.

"Every day I wake up and think how lucky am I? Much of my week is spent driving around my clients' farms talking cattle, and it's a privilege to be helping support their business growth.

"As a relationship focussed bank dedicated solely to agricultural clients, the value I get out of our long-term relationships is immense.

"I get to know our clients' businesses, meet their kids, pat their dogs and really understand what drives them, to the point that I now consider most of my clients as friends."

Helping lead a vibrant community

With all five members of the branch enjoying a rural background, each knows first-hand the importance of supporting clients, and the community.

Contributing to local sport is close to Ms White's heart, and she is the manager of the local junior rugby league competition and volunteers at Park Run.

"Our junior sporting competitions provide an opportunity to bring our region together, with kids travelling from smaller towns to participate," she said.



"It's so important for the community, and only possible thanks to the people who are willing to volunteer to make it happen."

Krystle Hartley, Warwick and Sophie Cooper, Tom Hartley, David Connolly, Sandra Hartley, Edward Bassett and Lee White take part in Rabobank's Northern Territory Beef Knowledge Tour at Tipperary Station. Picture supplied

Likewise, rural manager Renee Donpon is a huge contributor to her new hometown of Roma.

A member of the Roma Echidnas and the Queensland Country Rugby Union, she was recently awarded the Australian Rugby Shield player of the tournament when Queensland played NSW Country in the Australian Rugby Shield Grand Final.

Relationship Analyst Lucy Reed is new to Roma, having recently transferred from the Cloncurry branch.

And first impressions haven't disappointed.

"I'm from a beef cattle operation in Mansfield, Victoria, so it's great to see how the industry works here in Queensland, as well as gain exposure to a range of diverse commodities," Ms Reed said.

"I'm really looking forward to getting involved in the community and it's been a great transition, with everyone in Roma really friendly and welcoming."

Leveraging Rabo networks to share local and global knowledge and insights

Recently a number of local clients attended Rabobank's Northern Territory Beef Tour where they enjoyed unique insights into some of Australia's most iconic cattle stations.

"It was an incredible experience, and clients were surprised that when they stepped on-farm it really was an open book," Ms Reed said.

"That's the strength of our Rabobank client relationships, everyone is welcoming, happy to share knowledge and contribute to a strong industry."

Ms White said the opportunity for like-minded beef producers from across Australia to network and connect on the tour bus also proved invaluable.

The region also hosted the top one to two per cent of US producers on the Rabobank US Tour, where 30 visitors toured three local properties and were treated to the Tooloombilla Rodeo.

"We're looking forward to reciprocating that tour in 2025, and taking local clients to the US and continuing to leverage our strong global network, with many of our international clients now genuine friends," she said.

