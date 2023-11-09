Queensland Country Life
Bendemeer Tropical Composite on-property bull sale hits a top of $10,000 in 2023

Ben Harden
Ben Harden
Updated November 9 2023 - 8:30pm, first published 8:00pm
Sale top price bull, lot 21 BENT2046, with vendor Doug Burnett, Arcuo, Bendemeer, Clermont, buyer Nigel Burnett, Emerald, and Hoch & Wilkinson livestock agent Jack Ward. Picture: Ben Harden
Sale top price bull, lot 21 BENT2046, with vendor Doug Burnett, Arcuo, Bendemeer, Clermont, buyer Nigel Burnett, Emerald, and Hoch & Wilkinson livestock agent Jack Ward. Picture: Ben Harden

Commercial bulls backed by performance data sold to a sale top price of $10,000 at Thursday's 14th annual Bendemeer Tropical Composite bull sale at Clermont.

