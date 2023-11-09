Commercial bulls backed by performance data sold to a sale top price of $10,000 at Thursday's 14th annual Bendemeer Tropical Composite bull sale at Clermont.
In total, Arcuo (formerly Burnett Enterprises) and Winvic Pastoral offered 41 bulls, including 22 Braford bulls, six Brahman cross bulls, and nine South Devon bulls.
In a breakdown of the sale, 36 of the 41 bulls offered sold, representing a 87 per cent clearance, and average of $5069.
Last year's sale average $5475 for the 41 bulls sold out of the 58 offered.
The Marks family of Winvic Pastoral, Clermont sold all three bulls for a top of $6000, and average of $5000.
They also sold one semen package (50 straws) of the first release semen from their leading homozgous polled bull, Winvic 3579, which sold to Southlands Grazing for $50 per straw.
The Burnett family of Arcuo, Bendemeer sold 33 bulls for a top price of $10,000, and a total average of $5075.
Doug Burnett of Arcuo said it was a successful sale result for the Bendemeer sale group.
"We've never been focused on selling bulls for record prices, we're just proud to sell commercial relevant beef genetics at good value for the buyers," Mr Burnett said.
"We're very humbled by the support we've received and it's good to see some of the better bulls that were offered made pretty good money."
Attracting the top price on the day was a South Devon composite bull, BENT2046, offered by Arcuo, sold to Nigel and Beth Burnett, Emerald, for $10,000.
The 25-month-old was sired by Kildare South Devon and out of M6101 cow.
He measured an eye muscle area of 120 square centimetres, a 34cm scrotal measurement and fat scans of 7mm and 5mm on the rump and rib, with an intramuscular fat of 4.5pc.
Buyer Nigel Burnett and his family run a Charbray cross breediing operation at their property east of Emerald.
Mr Burnett said they planned to join their new purchase with their Charbray females.
"This bull had a lot of bone and fat cover about him, and he just caught my eye as soon as I walked through the yard," he said.
"We're looking at a different direction for our herd with the South Devons."
Doug Burnett said the top price bull was a "good representation of what we're aiming to breed at Bendemeer".
Braford bull, lot 2 BENT2206, offered by Arcuo, sold for the second top price of $9000 to J and S Cook.
Sired by Burradoo 2393 and out of BB2117, the 24-month-old polled bull measured an EMA of 124 sq cm, rump and rib fats of seven and five millimetres and an IMF of 5.2 pc.
Bulk buying honours went to two buyers, including Burnett Group Co Pty Ltd which secured 16 bulls at an average of $4968, while Frankfield Pastoral Co, Clermont purchased 12 bulls at an average price of $4250.
Earlier in the week, Mr Burnett said their property received a little under two inches of rain.
"It's just been fantastic and we've had not quite two inches but pretty widespread in general," he said.
"It's great to see a bit of green through all the paddocks now and we know we're right now for at least the next few months."
The 2023 sale marked the last on-property bull sale to be held by the Bendemeer sale group, for the indefinite future.
Mr Burnett said Arcuo and Winvic Pastoral would continue to sell paddocks bulls or through other auctions.
"Primarily, this decision has come from a need to provide quality, profitable, well measured bulls for (Arcuo's) expansion and commercial breeding herds," he said.
"As buyers embrace new technologies like genomics and online buying platforms, there will no doubt be other potential selling opportunities on the horizon, and we will consider these opportunities when they arise."
The helmsman sale was conducted by Hoch & Wilkinson Livestock & Property, and interfaced with AuctionsPlus.
