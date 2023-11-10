Queensland Country Life
Wolfies Farms hoping investment in employment and environment accreditation pays off

Ellouise Bailey
November 10 2023 - 1:00pm
Wolfies Farms general manager Brodie Wolfenden holds three freshly harvested gold sweet potatoes at his family's farm in Rossmoya. Pictures by Ellouise Bailey
The Wolfenden family of Rossmoya's Wolfies Farms are determined to keep investing in their farm, despite facing "grim prices" for sweet potatoes in the last few years.

