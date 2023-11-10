The Wolfenden family of Rossmoya's Wolfies Farms are determined to keep investing in their farm, despite facing "grim prices" for sweet potatoes in the last few years.
They hope to do this through expansion, improving their infrastructure, as well as investing into new compliance and accreditation that may one day offer new market opportunities.
They produce around 100 tonnes per week of gold sweet potatoes both for the fresh and packaged markets, with the retail sector's fresh market their biggest and most profitable market.
Their active growing area is approximately 180 acres per year, while an area the same size is rested with a sorghum cover crop for 12 to 18 months.
General manager Brodie Wolfenden said the benefit to growing sweet potatoes in his climate was that he could grow and harvest all year long. There was quality changes dependent on the season, often mitigated through soil amendments and plant spacing.
The operation plants nine months of the year and harvests all year round.
Mr Wolfenden is currently in the process of having the farm accredited by Fair Farms, which is an industry-led initiative aimed at fostering fair and responsible employment practices in Australian horticulture.
He said the move was to show they were doing the "right thing" by their employees, but also with the hope ethical accreditation would one day open up new markets.
"I think as the world keeps evolving in that way, there's more compliance through human ethics, their work, pay and conditions," he said.
"I personally felt like environmentalism probably got a bit more coverage or priority previously, but I think the human aspect has sort of overrun or surpassed that now."
Currently the farm employs a mix of locals, backpackers and PALM workers. They have additional housing for their PALM workers at a nearby residence.
Other accreditation models the farm has invested in included Freshcare, HARPS, Freshcare Environmental, EnviroVeg, and Hort360 Reef Certification.
Once the Fair Farm accreditation came through, they were hoping to create a custom branded box, rather than generic packaging they have been using to distribute their product.
They have also moved from 18kg to 15kg box due to health and safety concerns in the supply chain.
"Sales in the market probably improved a little bit, because it has opened up a few more opportunities and it looks a bit more premium and probably more user friendly for people in the grocers," Mr Wolfenden said.
Mr Wolfenden hypothesised that one day these accreditations could be printed onto labelling to show consumers they were buying ethically or environmentally produced food, however he was not sure whether the consumer would be willing to pay a premium to help farmers cover the costs of compliance.
"You always try and do the right thing within your means, but at the end of the day you can't do it if you're not getting supported for it," he said.
"Sustainability should also be business sustainability. So when you start saying you need to be more compliant in this, this and this - well, that's another cost."
Another avenue the family was looking into was carbon farming after gaining a grant for advice through the Queensland Rural and Industry Development Authority.
Initial advice had been that there was likely either potential for net zero or carbon credits on their farm.
"Again, it comes down to is there a market for it? Is there a market for net zero sweet potato?
"If there's not what are we doing with the credit?"
Mr Wolfenden was excited about the opportunities in horticulture as it would encourage healthier soils, healthier products, and therefore healthier humans.
While he was hopeful about what that might look like in the future, he thought the outcomes of these programs were not quite where they needed to be yet in order for most farmers to take the initiative to invest.
