Queensland Country Life
Home/Cropping

Cotton dryland planting could be delayed while irrigated steams ahead

AP
By Alison Paterson
November 10 2023 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cotton Seeds Distributors Ltd Extension and Development Agronomist for far North Queensland, Jodie Pedrana, speaking with Patrick Montgomery of Radford Agriculture, near Julia Creek. Picture: Supplied
Cotton Seeds Distributors Ltd Extension and Development Agronomist for far North Queensland, Jodie Pedrana, speaking with Patrick Montgomery of Radford Agriculture, near Julia Creek. Picture: Supplied

As cotton gins reach the pointy end of the season, some growers have hit the accelerator on sowing irrigated paddocks but have a foot on the brake on dryland crops in the hope of rain.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AP

Alison Paterson

journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.