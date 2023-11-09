As cotton gins reach the pointy end of the season, some growers have hit the accelerator on sowing irrigated paddocks but have a foot on the brake on dryland crops in the hope of rain.
Cotton Australia expects 123,000ha to be planted in Queensland, including 5000 ha for the far north, with approximately 60 per cent irrigated and 40 per cent dryland.
Daniel Skerman, Skerman Farms at Dalby, confirmed they had around 2000 hectares including 100 ha under irrigation, with cotton making up around 180 ha.
"We were lucky with some storms last weekend and we were able to plant some sorghum for a couple of days and we will start on the dryland cotton paddocks next," he said.
"Everyone is planting and dry planting and watering up at the moment and this year we will have 140 ha with dryland cotton and 40 ha irrigated."
Mr Skerman said last season proved to be a very long time between soaks for rain grown crops.
"It was a lot better in 2021 because we had all the rain," he said.
"But this last summer we planted in the rain in November and then it did not rain until March."
Cotton Seed Distributors Extension and Development Agronomist for Far North Queensland, Jodie Pedrana, said deciding when to plant in northern Queensland could be a movable feast.
"Northern Australia producers struggle to predict the timing and velocity of the wet season each year," she said.
"So all eyes will be on the forecast and the start of the wet season, with planting likely to kick off in North Queensland in early December."
Ms Pedrana said advances in cotton research were helping North Queensland growers remain confident about the industry.
She said research was being undertaken by Queensland Department of Agriculture and Fisheries to develop management tactics for key pests, disease, and canopy architecture, to better balance crop protection and climate constraints with crop yield in humid regions.
Bureau of Meteorology data showed farmers are right to be concerned as rainfall for Queensland in October 2023 as a whole was 83.6 per cent below the 1961-1990 average and was in fact, the sixth lowest on record (since 1900) and the lowest since 2006.
BoM figures also showed rainfall was below average across large areas of the state, very much below average across much of the state's east and lowest on record across parts of the south-east.
In the BoM climate outlook for November to February, for November, below average rainfall is likely to very likely (60 per cent to greater than 80 per cent chance) for most of northern Australia.
Meanwhile, following earlier reports of bumper crops in southern and northern Queensland last month, a social media post from Cotton Queensland last week, the season has ended on a high for many growers and processors.
"Dalby Gin finished off the season yesterday on record high of 246303 bales beating the old record which has stood since 2012," the November 1, 2023, post said.
"It's been a massive year with plenty of highs and lows coupled with some laughs and memorable moments made along the way,
"Every season always comes with new challenges and the team handled them exceptionally well.
"I'd like to congratulate all the staff on a job well done and look forward to doing it again next year!"
Earlier this year, Cotton Australia forecast Queensland to produce almost 2 million bales (Mb) this season, up from 1.8Mb in 2021-22.
A recent Australian Bureau of Agricultural and Resource Economics and Sciences Outlook for Natural Fibres report said cotton prices in 2023-24 are expected to be 18 per cent higher than the 10-year average, despite high volatility in recent years.
The report indicated this global price rise was due to rise because of both increased consumption and falling production
It said the Cotlook 'A' Index declined sharply in late 2022-23 (marketing year) reflecting subdued demand expectations.
However, the report said current price futures have priced in rises relative to 2022-23, reflecting an expectation of higher cotton demand in 2023-24.
