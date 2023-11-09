Queensland Country Life
Rural breast care nurses take part in practicum in Brisbane

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
Updated November 9 2023 - 5:45pm, first published 5:31pm
Emerging rural breast care nurses taking part in the prac were Ada Aravena, Sunshine Coast, Denise McCallum, Mackay, Deanna Acason, St George, Lani Hume, Hervey Bay, Gen Behrend, Goondiwindi, and Roslyn Franke, Toowoomba. Picture: Sally Gall
Fifteen years after the last program, emerging breast cancer care nurses from regional Queensland have gathered together in Brisbane for a four-day practicum, to offer the best support possible to their patients.

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.

