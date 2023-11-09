Fifteen years after the last program, emerging breast cancer care nurses from regional Queensland have gathered together in Brisbane for a four-day practicum, to offer the best support possible to their patients.
The initiative came about thanks to the dedication of Pammie Ellem, who worked as a breast care nurse at Roma and Barcaldine for a number of years, and who holds a PhD on the topic.
"I did a PhD because I'm tenacious and passionate and saw that need to connect rural, regional and remote nurses together," she explained, adding that when she moved to Toowoomba for her career, she saw that breast care nurses didn't necessarily understand, know and trust each other.
"All we needed was communication," she said. "Through my PhD I was able to document, with research, the need and create a model of support, which I call Connecting the Unconnected."
While that still runs today, five years post-study, via blended face-to-face and online sessions, Ms Ellem's own experience of taking part in a breast care nurse practicum showed her how valuable they were.
Upon discovering last year that Westmead Hospital in Sydney offered one, she once again thought of setting one up in Queensland.
Saying she had "simple conversations: with the Breast and Prostate Cancer Association of Queensland, Cancer Council, and colleagues in Queensland Health, she was able to pull together "a really comprehensive program".
Six participants from Goondiwindi, St George, Toowoomba, Hervey Bay, Mackay, and the Sunshine Coast took part, after an application process, and spent four days in Brisbane, doing everything from observational hospital tours and learning about immunotherapy to hearing about providing psychological care and what the Look Good Feel Better program offered.
"Because they're regional, rural and remote, they don't get to see the gamma knife service at the PA, which is astounding, they don't get to see the services that some of our patients visit first before they return to rural and remote areas," Ms Ellem said.
"They've been able to visit all these different centres this week and absorb that knowledge, and see firsthand where their patients go but also importantly, meet really experienced clinicians, that they can draw on their knowledge.
"Everyone has welcomed us."
It was designed to give them a baseline knowledge they can use to walk rural and remote patients through a very challenging time in their lives.
"It's proven...that the breast care nurse improves the coping abilities and outcomes for a breast cancer patient, because they help to reduce the stress of that journey that they have to walk," Ms Ellem said.
The initiative was funded by the Breast and Prostate Cancer Association of Queensland, and supported by Cancer Council Queensland, ICON, Metro North and Metro South, and BPCAQ president Gina Fairfax said the small number of participants made it very personal and an exceptional opportunity.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.