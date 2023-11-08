Queensland Country Life
Gracemere cattle sale sees lift in prices

November 9 2023 - 9:32am
Simon Kinbacher of GDL Rockhampton with a pen of Charbray cross steers from MT Flora Cattle Company, Nebo, that sold for 300c/kg averaging 233kg to return $700.47/hd. Picture: CQLX
A slightly smaller yarding of 1313 head at Gracemere was met with an increase in prices on Wednesday.

