A slightly smaller yarding of 1313 head at Gracemere was met with an increase in prices on Wednesday.
Agents offered 564 steers, 704 heifers, 24 cows, 10 cows and calves and 11 bulls.
All meatworks were in attendance and there was said to be healthy competition from buyers.
There were big runs of cattle from Baralaba, St Lawrence, Comet, Tungamull and other smaller runs of cattle sourced from local areas throughout the CQ region.
Unity Pastoral, Baralaba sold Brahman steers for 220c/kg weighing 547kg to return $1204/hd.
D and K Mauger, Ambrose sold Droughtmaster cross steers for 238c/kg weighing 469kg to return $1117/hd.
L Henricksen, Biloela sold Brangus steers for 278c/kg weighing 261kg to return $727/hd.
Malvern Developments Pty Ltd, sold Brangus steers to top at 280c/kg weighing to 251kg returning $704/hd.
V Funch, Garnant sold Brangus weaner steers for 274c/kg weighing 236kg to return $648/hd.
K Moore, Calliope sold Brangus weaner steers for 270c/kg weighing 237kg to return $641/hd.
Moorvale Pastoral Co, Nebo sold Brangus steers for 284c/kg weighing 227kg to return $646/hd.
Paul Czislowski, Cobraball sold Brangus steers for 270c/kg and weighing 221kg for $593/hd.
RC & CC Ferris, Iveragh sold Brahman cows for 186c/kg weighing 589kg to return $1096/hd.
LM Brangus, Finch Hatton sold No.1 Brangus heifers for 206c/kg weighing 477kg to return $985/hd.
D and K Mauger, Ambrose sold Brangus heifers for 218c/kg weighing 433kg to return $944/hd.
NM and PI Rowland sold Charbray heifers to top at 214c/kg weighing to 401kg returning $860/hd.
Moorvale Pastoral Co, Nebo sold Brangus heifers for 230c/kg weighing 244kg to return $561/hd.
Locker Grazing and Rural, sold Speckle Park heifers to 220c/kg.
Toni Jepson, sold a Brahman Bull for 208c/kg making $1622/hd.
