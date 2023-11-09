Silverdale market lifts 20-30 cents

There were 209 head yarded at Silverdale sale on Wednesday.
Agents reported that the export and slaughter market saw a significant increase in price, with all major operators in play.
A good quality line of grain assist cattle sold to a competitive market. Weaner steers and heifers also sold to a dearer trend. On the whole the market lifted 20-30 cents across the board.
T and K Turner sold Brangus heavy cows for 193c/kg or $1411 and Brangus bulls for 224c or $1902. They also sold Angus feeder heifers for 170c or $672.
Brahman cross store cows from QTFN sold for 131c or $558.
LM Fisher sold Santa cows for 202c or $1047.
BM Gimpel sold Charolais cross heavy steers for 230c or $1750 and Charolais cross heavy feeder steers for 218c or $905.
RJ Green sold Santa cross heavy heifers for 219c or $1093 and Santa cross grain assist heifers for 240c or $1008.
Charbray light feeder steers from BG Brown sold for 213c or $708.
FJ Green sold Hereford cross yearling mickeys for 211c or $612 and Brangus weaner heifers for 188c or $435.
Charolais cross grain assist steers from D and L Cummins sold for 241 or $977.
B and T Hession sold Santa weaner steers for 435c or $647.
