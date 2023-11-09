Queensland Country Life
Santa cross grain assist heifers make 240c/$1008 at Silverdale

November 9 2023 - 3:00pm
Silverdale market lifts 20-30 cents
There were 209 head yarded at Silverdale sale on Wednesday.

