Queensland's 2024 Australian of the Year Awards announced

By Acm Network
November 8 2023 - 8:45pm
David Elliott OAM is the 2024 Local Hero for Queensland. Picture supplied by australianoftheyear.org.au
Marco Renai, whose Men of Business Academy helps at-risk young men, is Queensland's Australian of the Year for 2024.

