Around 80mm of rain has fallen at Nyanda Station just weeks after bushfires tore through around 90 per cent of the 38,500 acre property in the Carnarvon Gorge region of central Queensland.
Christian Bom, who lives and works at the property owned by his wife Caity's grandfather, John O'Neill, said the rain was a welcomed sight after the fires.
"We hadn't had more than probably a millimetre in about two and a half months," he said.
The family was more hopeful seeing green shoots making their way through the ash. Prior to rain on Monday, the plan was to offload a few hundred of their 2000 head of Droughtmaster cattle.
"That would have really made made it hard for the next 18 months or so because that's sort of most of the income for the property," Mr Bom said.
"So now that we've had rain, we shouldn't have to, because there should be enough green pick coming out to keep all those ones going. So it's yeah, it's a huge, huge thing to get rain."
He said while he was amazed at the resilience of the landscape, seeing green returning before any moisture hit the ground, fire had been so hot in other areas, recovery would be slow.
"There are some areas it burnt so hot that it will take years for even a gum tree to shoot a leaf back out. And they're the ones that love fire. There's just nothing left, the fire annihilated everything."
The fire hit the property in early October, with the family fighting against wind changes, strong gusts, and the flames jumping fire breaks multiple times for around 10 days in total.
"We had to keep moving back to the next fire break we'd put in and it was day-by-day as it kept getting worse, but it seems to be contained around the area now, which is really great news."
Since the fires they had been feeding their cattle with hay, a urea molasses mix, and lick blocks.
"It's gonna be tough for a while with huge expenses in feed and everything and although the green pick is coming out, it'll take a while for that to be enough to fatten everything back up again.
"There is also a big cost for just driving around the property every day dropping these things off."
They were glad to have a permanent flowing creek on the property, bore water in other parts, and dams, which they hoped had been replenished by the rain.
Christian and Caity's business, CQ Nature Tours, launched in 2022, would also take some time to restore, since the venture allowed guests to tour the property.
Their peak season for the year had just finished, but they would have a lot of work on their hands clearing trees and restoring access to be able to open again by March.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.