The blades of the 43 wind turbines that make up the 180MW Dulacca Wind Farm are turning after its official opening in October.
Owned by UK renewables investment firm Octopus Group and developed by Britain's RES, it's hailed as a significant milestone in helping meet the state's target to have 50 per cent of its energy from renewables by 2030.
State-owned CleanCo has an agreement with the Dulacca Wind Farm to acquire 70 per cent of the output, or 126MW, meaning that the renewable energy generated in the Western Downs will support CleanCo to provide energy to customers, including BHP Mitsubishi Alliance and the Scentre Group, which owns and operates Queensland's Westfield shopping centres.
Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the farm represented a significant moment in Queensland's energy transformation, and highlighted her government's commitment to cleaner, cheaper energy for Queenslanders.
"We're not just powering Queensland, we're contributing to a global shift toward decarbonisation, and our publicly owned clean energy generator CleanCo is at the forefront," she said.
"This is a part of our government's Queensland Energy and Jobs Plan, which is all about a future of cheaper, cleaner, and secure energy for Queenslanders, powering good jobs across the state."
Energy, Renewables and Hydrogen Minister Mick de Brenni said every time a new wind farm was connected to the grid, downward pressure was being applied on power bills, pointing to the cheaper Queensland wholesale power costs in the last quarter.
"Consumers everywhere are demanding reductions in embedded emissions, and in the future, Queenslanders can shop at their local Westfield knowing they're making a contribution to preventing damaging climate change," he said.
