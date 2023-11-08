Queensland Country Life
Angus cross heifers reach top of 254c/$786 at Roma

November 8 2023 - 12:00pm
The Donohoe Cattle Co, Strathmore, Moonie, sold 63 Angus cross heifers to a top of 254.2c/kg, to average 240c/kg for 310kg, averaging $744.19/head. Picture supplied
The Donohoe Cattle Co, Strathmore, Moonie, sold 63 Angus cross heifers to a top of 254.2c/kg, to average 240c/kg for 310kg, averaging $744.19/head. Picture supplied

A total of 1680 head of cattle were consigned at Roma's store sale on Tuesday.

