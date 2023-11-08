A total of 1680 head of cattle were consigned at Roma's store sale on Tuesday.
Weaner steers under 200kg topped at 250c and averaged 240c, weaner steers 200-280kg reached 282c and averaged 253c, steers 280-330kg reached 280c and averaged 251c, and steers 330-400kg reached 270c and averaged 243c. Feeder steers 400-500kg topped at 248c and averaged 234c.
WJ and CM Whatmore, Boatman, Morven, sold Droughtmaster cross steers to 282c, reaching $940 to average $647. The Droughtmaster cross heifers sold to 160c reaching $637 to average $375.
Mayne Pastoral, Coolamon, Dulacca, sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers to 280c, reaching $809 to average $809. The Santa Gertrudis cross heifers sold to 222c, reaching $535 to average $525.
EJ and CF Rolfe sold Charolais cross steers to 278c, reaching $788 to average $788. The Charolais cross heifers sold to 226c, reaching $1134 to average $622.
SD and MJ Russell, Willara, Augathella, sold Charolais cross steers to 278c, reaching $860 to average $831.
O'Brien Brigalows Pastoral Co., The Brigalow, Carinda, sold Angus steers to 262c, reaching $923 to average $841. The Angus heifers sold to 218c reaching $740 to average $669.
Etona Pastoral Co., Etona, Morven, sold Angus cross steers to 256c, reaching $1088 to average $886.
KG Savidge, Southampton Station, St George, sold Droughtmaster cross steers to 250c, reaching $492 to average $492.
Galloway Cattle Co., Cooroora, Roma, sold Brangus cross steers to 248c, reaching $1178 to average $1047.
Yorkaringa Farming Trust, Yorkaringa, Wallumbilla, sold Droughtmaster cross steers to 230c, reaching $1358 to average $1300.
Nissi Farms, Bobadilla, Roma, sold Angus cross steers to 220c, reaching $1497 to average $1391.
Heifers under 200kg topped at 175c and averaged 147c, heifers 200-280kg topped at 228c and averaged 186c, heifers 280-330kg topped at 254c, averaging 208c, heifers 330-400kg topped at 232c, averaging 195c, and heifers 400-500kg topped at 200c, averaging 180c.
Donohoe Cattle Co., Tara, sold Angus cross heifers to 254c, reaching $786 to average $744.
BD and LT Leahy, Woodlands, Jackson, sold Angus cross heifers to 228c, reaching $584 to average $555.
DR Joyce Family Trust, Balcarris, Taroom, sold Santa Gertrudis cross heifers to 222c, reaching $680 to average $621.
CA Kim and KJ Kinman, Charlies, Wallumbilla, sold Angus cross heifers to 172c, reaching $368 to average $368.
Cows 330-400kg reached 118c and averaged 98c, cows 400-500kg topped at 184c, averaging 147c, cows 500-600kg topped at 200c, averaging 175c, and cows over 600kg topped at 197c, averaging 186c.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.