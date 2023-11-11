Queensland Country Life
How to profit in the current market

By David McLean
November 11 2023 - 1:00pm
Focus on your margins
The high variability of commodity prices can make it hard to know what to sell, what to buy and when. Unfortunately, the brutal reality is that we have no control over what market prices do. The best protection you have against fluctuating price received is your Cost of Production (COP).

