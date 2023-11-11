Focus on your margins

There are some costs that you can't do anything about (e.g. rates, levies, some R&M). There are some costs that you can influence or negotiate better plans or pricing (e.g. insurance, phone/internet, commission, interest rates). However, there are a lot of costs that we have more choice around the what, where, when, who, why, how (e.g. supplement, professional fees, selling platform, animal health, fert/chem). Treat each dollar you spend as an investment and ask what return each investment is going to give you. Is there a better option that will cost less or give you more production for the same cost? The job at hand is to challenge your costs and not go into auto pilot on your operating costs.