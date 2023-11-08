Queensland Country Life
Property Rights Australia warns of uncontrolled environmental 'militia'

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
November 9 2023 - 7:30am
The Queensland Conservation Council is planning "proactive actions" it says are aimed at enforcing Queensland laws, with the first planned to launch in coming months. Picture: Sally Gall
The Queensland Conservation Council is planning "proactive actions" it says are aimed at enforcing Queensland laws, with the first planned to launch in coming months. Picture: Sally Gall

Property Rights Australia has slammed the formation of the Queensland Conservation Council Ltd, a new entity its parent company says is focused on enforcing environmental laws in Queensland.

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.

