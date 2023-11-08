Property Rights Australia has slammed the formation of the Queensland Conservation Council Ltd, a new entity its parent company says is focused on enforcing environmental laws in Queensland.
PRA chair Jim Willmott said third party enforcement had the potential to be the equivalent of creating uncontrolled and unaccountable environmental militia.
"Any enforcement must be based on legislation passed by parliamentarians elected by the people and administrated in a consistent professional manner by properly trained officers." he said.
The Queensland Conservation Council announced on Monday that the new group's primary mission was to undertake proactive actions aimed at enforcing Queensland laws, with the first planned to launch in coming months.
QCC chair Emily Kain said they were "deeply concerned about the rampant disregard for the critical regulations that are meant to safeguard our environment".
"We don't have an independent Environmental Protection Agency in Queensland, so we are stepping up to fill the gap," she said.
Mr Willmott said the QCC was seeking to manipulate the current reform of the Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act by lobbying for the introduction of third party enforcement provisions.
"Rural and regional Queenslanders are fed up with the increasing regulatory burden and loss of rights being forced on them and we certainly will not stand by and see environmental vigilante squads operating contrary to our and what should be, the rule of law," he said.
QCC said current laws were failing and projects that put native animals at risk were continually being approved, but Mr Willmott said it was a pity the group didn't open its eyes to see the key drivers decimating nature.
"The greatest threat as identified by the Threatened Species Action Plan are the invasive species especially feral cats and foxes," he said.
"A rapidly emerging threat is the unchecked industrialisation of our rural and regional landscapes for wind and solar factories, which QCC champions at the potential risk of driving some native species to the brink of extinction."
At the state level, Mr Willmott said there were full environmental protections, backed by significant penalties.
"For QCC to imply that there is a void of environmental protection without a supercharge mutation of the federal EPBC Act away from its original purpose, is greatly misleading," he said.
"It is time we saw through these fake greens hell bent on increasing the regulatory burden on society while painting those people that are actively out in the landscape fighting to protect nature from the real threats.
"These are the people we should be empowering not these fake activist groups who mirror the policy of the government all while stating they are independent."
QCC's Ms Kain said they'd been at the forefront of the conservation movement since 1969.
"Now, with the creation of QCC Ltd, we're fortifying our legacy by holding accountable those who violate environmental laws," she said.
"The birth of QCC Ltd signifies a new era of uncompromising commitment to preserving Queensland's pristine natural wonders and the continuation of Queensland Conservation Council's time-honoured tradition of safeguarding our environment."
