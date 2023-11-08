Move over Bee Gees - Redcliffe woodchopper Jamie 'Jim' Head has just become the Brisbane seaside suburb's latest star.
The 37-year-old chopped and sawed his way to an individual world championship gold medal in timbersports at Stuttgart, Germany on the weekend, after being part of the Australian team winning its fourth consecutive world championship and its eighth overall.
The Chopperoos defeated the USA in the final for the second year running, even though the latter scored a national record, matching the Australians blow by blow until the last discipline.
Mr Head, a fourth generation woodchopper has been wielding an axe since he was eight years old and led the Chopperoos team to gold in 2016 and 2018 with his exceptional stock saw skills.
It was his nailbiting battle in the hot saw final, the last round of the competition, that gave him individual gold over Sweden's Emil Hansson, with Germany's Danny Martin in third place.
The international extreme sport's roots lie in Australia and New Zealand, and the 2023 world championships took place in front of a record crowd of 13,000 across two nights, with the arena completely sold out.
Athletes compete in three axe disciplines and three sawing disciplines.
Springboard, underhand chop and standing block chop are the classic axe disciplines; single buck (single-man cross-cut saw), stock saw (standard chain saw) and hot saw (tuned, customised chain saw with up to 80 horsepower) are the sawing disciplines.
Athletes compete against each other and the clock.
Queensland Axemen's Association president Craig Wagner said woodchopping was undoubtedly one of the most popular parts of the Ekka, and shows generally, and he hoped Mr Head's win would help in current negotiations with Agriculture Minister Mark Furner for access to timber from state resources.
Mr Wagner said men and women of all ages, from junior to veteran, competed in timbersport events in Queensland, but said it was one of the few sports struggling in the state because of the timber situation.
"We're at the crossroads at present - the government could really help us," he said.
"Politicians like to get their pictures taken with us at the Ekka, and it's really the only sport that originated in Australia - that makes it special too.
"We do use a bit, but it's a resource that grows back.
"We have to get it out of the bush, then lathe it down - there's a bit involved."
Mr Wagner said if people wanted to see woodchopping continue at shows, axemen and women had to practice their sport, and for that they needed a supply of timber.
"We need to keep this part of our history alive," he said. "Hopefully we'll be revisiting this with the government soon."
