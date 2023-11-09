A central Queensland grazier frustrated with the traditional design and fabric of work wear has launched her own cotton clothing that can be traced back to the paddock.
Outturn Australia was founded in 2021 by Clermont's Julia Anderson, Glenlea, after developing an idea to create premium styled family clothing for work and leisure.
When her husband, Peter lost his phone through a grain truck auger one sorghum harvest three years ago, Julia started to trial different solutions and sewing samples of work shirts.
"I had to keep modifying our work shirts so that we could hold a phone in the pocket as we were just constantly losing phones," she said.
"We knew others in our industry were experiencing the same frustration in their work day so I started sewing, making samples and I decided to make this into a commercial proposition.
"With limited time to be able to continue making modifications to our work shirts, the venture of making premium styled family clothing a commercial proposition was set."
Julia's design features zip or button pockets that fit modern-day phones, in both men and women ranges.
Provenance is important to Julia's business and where possible, the fabric which shapes her pieces are sourced locally from premium Australian Long Staple cotton grown by Rogan Pastoral Co at Benelong, St. George.
"The long fibre has excellent longevity and softness making it very comfortable to wear," she said.
Utilising best management practices (myBMP), the fibre is fully traceable from the paddock it was grown.
We are backing Australian grown and milled fibre and on-shore manufacturing.- Julia Anderson
Through the business Full Circle Fibres, Ms Anderson said the cotton was milled and then woven in Brisbane.
"It's a truly remarkable cyclical business model that mirrors the traditional values she holds for supporting on-shore design and manufacturing," she said.
"We use the offcuts which typically go to landfill to make useful accessories thus reducing ecological impacts.
"To this, our process incorporates the cyclical economy of minimal waste ensuring offcut fabric is used to reduce deadstock that goes to landfill as it has always been in the sewing rooms of previous generations - save and re-use offcuts."
Ms Anderson said inspiration was also derived from inter-seasonal clothing appeals.
"Timeless clothing should look just as good in seasons ahead as it does on the wearer today," she said.
"The colours of our surroundings are inspiration too.
"The washed-out sun bleached landscape colours are perfect for the coolness of tone needed for comfort during the day."
