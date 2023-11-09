Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Clermont grazier launches new work and leisure shirt label 'Outturn Australia'

Ben Harden
By Ben Harden
November 9 2023 - 6:47pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A select range of Outturn Australia work shirts, which are sourced from cotton grown at St. George. Pictures: The Farmers Friend
A select range of Outturn Australia work shirts, which are sourced from cotton grown at St. George. Pictures: The Farmers Friend

A central Queensland grazier frustrated with the traditional design and fabric of work wear has launched her own cotton clothing that can be traced back to the paddock.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Harden

Ben Harden

Journalist

Queensland Country Life reporter based in Emerald and reporting on agriculture and rural news in the central Queensland region. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437528907 or email ben.harden@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.