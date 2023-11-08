Another young woman passionate about representing her community and important agricultural issues has been sashed a finalist in the Queensland Country Life Showgirl Awards.
Holly Harington will represent the Sunshine Coast Show and Near North Coast Sub Chamber after judging on the weekend.
The 19-year-old is in her first year of a Bachelor of Animal Ecology at Sunshine Coast University and received her award at a special dinner held in Nambour on Saturday November 4.
"I really encourage everyone to get involved," she said.
"I was so lucky to win the award, I am grateful and I am so honoured."
She will compete in the state final during the Royal Queensland Show next year, marking a return for the Near North Coast sub chamber which missed the 2023 final.
Over the past four decades, the Queensland Showgirl Awards has gained a strong profile and keeping with the times, is recognised for its role in developing young female leaders and shaping them into women of influence in their local or wider communities.
Miss Harington said the competition was about representing your region across agricultural issues and had been a fantastic experience.
The Rural Ambassador winner was Brianna Van Doren from Gympie.
On the culinary side, the dark rich fruit cake was taken out by Sandra Wyatt of Sunshine Coast.
The 2024 winners and runners up are:
2024 NNC Subchamber Dark Rich Fruit Cake Winner - Sandra Wyatt (Sunshine Coast Show)
2024 NNC Subchamber Rural Ambassador Winner - Brianna Van Doren (Gympie Show)
2024 NNC Subchamber Showgirl Winner - Holly Harington (Sunshine Coast Show)
2024 NNC Subchamber Showgirl Runner Up - Mackenzie Midgley (Dayboro Show)
2024 NNC Subchamber Jnr Show Ambassador Winner - Summer Lipke (Gympie Show)
2024 NNC Subchamber Jnr Show Ambassador Runner Up - Rebecca Mullock (Sunshine Coast Show.
