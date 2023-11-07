The 2023 Ekka grand champion Gelbvieh bull attracted the top price at the inaugural Golden Advantage Sale at Clermont.
Vendors Weetalabah Cattle, Kevlor Gelbvieh stud and Mickey Mouse Beef, Dulacca offered 33 lots, including 28 bulls, three heifers, and three semen packages, in the first Golden Advantage Sale, held at the Clermont saleyards on Tuesday (November 7).
In total, 12 out of the 28 Gelbvieh and Gelbvieh infused bulls sold, to average $4166.
Adrian and Julie Nixon of Weetalabah Cattle, Dulacca, sold the sale top price bull, Weetalabah Sandalwood S241, to repeat buyers Michael Tracie Borg, Calveston, Clermont, for $8000.
The Borgs, own properties Mt Bismark at Dalby and Mt Wilkin and Calveston near Clermont, and run purebred Brahman females, which they join with Gelbvieh bulls.
"We've been crossing Gelbvieh bulls over our purebred Brahmans for up to 24 years," Mr Borg said.
"We purchased Sandalwood because I liked his overall length, bone, weight for age and for ease of calving.
"These bulls breed good bullocks and the females are good to breed from and with our purebred Brahman herd and Gelbvieh bulls you get that ultimate result everyone is searching for."
The Borgs run approximately 1300 Brahman breeders at Calveston.
The 24-month-old bull, one of the last sired by Weetalabah Lumber Jack and out of Weetalabah Willy M077.
Sandalwood weighed in at 984 kilograms, had P8 and rib fat measurements of 9mm and 6mm, and an eye muscle area of 140 square centimetres.
Adrian Nixon of Weetalabah Cattle, Dulacca, said he was a complete bull.
"He's got everything going for him, length, stretch," he said.
"He was broken in and taken to his first show in May 2023 after three weeks and went on to win supreme bull of the Wallumbilla Show and later in August 2023 Ekka grand champion Gelbvieh bull.
"He's an exceptional sire with all the length and body fitting a champion."
The Nixons sold full possession of Sandalwood but retained half share for marketing rights of semen only in the bull.
Mr Nixon acknowledged it was a tough result on the back drop of tough seasonal and market conditions.
"We wanted to bring this sale to central Queensland where there is a bigger market," he said.
Kevlor Gelbvieh Stud sold two bulls, Kevlor Stirred ET and Kevlor Shaken ET, for $5000 each to Northern Territory buyer Savannah Grazing, Renner Spring Station at Tennet Creek, through Elite Livestock Auctions.
The sale was conducted by Hoch & Wilkinson.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.