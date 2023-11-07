Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Ekka grand champion Gelbvieh bull tops inaugural Golden Advantage Sale at Clermont

Ben Harden
By Ben Harden
Updated November 7 2023 - 11:01pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Top price bull, Weetalabah Sandalwood S241, pictured with vendors Adrian and Julie Nixon, Weetalabah Cattle, Dulacca, and buyer Michael Borg, Calveston, Clermont. Picture: Ben Harden
Top price bull, Weetalabah Sandalwood S241, pictured with vendors Adrian and Julie Nixon, Weetalabah Cattle, Dulacca, and buyer Michael Borg, Calveston, Clermont. Picture: Ben Harden

The 2023 Ekka grand champion Gelbvieh bull attracted the top price at the inaugural Golden Advantage Sale at Clermont.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Harden

Ben Harden

Journalist

Queensland Country Life reporter based in Emerald and reporting on agriculture and rural news in the central Queensland region. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437528907 or email ben.harden@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.