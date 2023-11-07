Values improve at Moreton

Agents Boyd O'Brien Bartholomew yarded 316 head at Moreton sale on Tuesday.
They reported a larger yarding came to hand despite useful rains falling over the weekend.
All buyers were in attendance and operating which led to improved values for most descriptions.
Export cattle were generally 20 cents better than last week's rates. Quality trade cattle also showed improvement to be dearer.
Weaner and yearling cattle sold to fully firm rates with local and western buyers competing.
Angus weaner steers from Lampung Livestock sold for 236.2c/kg for a return of $605/head. J Radke sold Brangus weaner heifers to come in at 187.2c/kg with an outcome of $603/head.
Charolais cross trade steers from N Schultz returned 238.2c/kg or $834/head. Charolais trade heifers from Petroster Pty Ltd went through at 230c/kg returning $943/head.
Droughtmaster feeder steers from Hardmyle Pty Ltd came in at 215.2c/kg with an outcome of $984/head. T Ulyatt sold Droughtmaster cross pasture ox for 213.2c/kg with a result of $1220/head.
A and R Wolff sold a pen of Santa cows at 204.2c/kg to return $1078/head. A Haack sold Santa medium cows for 202.2c/kg for an outcome of $1213/head.
Limo heavy cows from Blanch and O'Donnell sold for 206.2c/kg with an end result of $1382/head. Charbray bulls from D Stretton returned 200.2c/kg to return $1611/head.
