Bushfire impacts felt

The past couple of weeks have seen many communities face the harsh realities of what is expected to be a difficult fire season ahead. The worrying combination of increased vegetation and warm, dry weather has resulted in large parts of Queensland being placed on high alert for bushfires this spring.
More than 900 vegetation fires have been recorded since late October and over 80 fires were burning across Queensland and multiple emergency warnings were in place just last week. Farmers and communities welcomed the rain on Friday, which although patchy and lighter than we would have liked, provided some much-needed short term relief for those in fire affected areas.
This onset of fires so early in spring saw authorities, communities and landholders being thrown into a significant period of operational intensity, with support coming from interstate to help firefighters on the ground. Queensland Fire and Emergency Services estimates that about 780,000 hectares of land has been damaged by these fires.
Primary producers who have been impacted by the fires are encouraged to report the impacts in the Queensland Department of Agriculture and Fisheries Agriculture Disaster Impact Survey and those eligible may be able to access disaster assistance loans and freight assistance. Farmers seeking further information should contact their peak producer body or Queensland Rural and Industry Development Authority.
In disasters of this nature, DAF and local councils have a key role to play in responding and coordinating assistance, and the collaborative efforts of local communities is incredible. It is heartening to see people come together to not only protect their own properties but that of their neighbours and their communities more broadly.
QFES, rural fire brigades and a range of not-for-profit organisations are critical when it comes to communities being able to prepare for and respond to bushfire events when they occur. Rural Aid, for example, has been instrumental not only in emergency fodder drops where immediate support was needed, but also in providing on-the-ground counsellors to provide care to those people affected.
More than 400 bales of hay have been provided by the government as emergency fodder supplies into the Carnarvon, Western and Southern Downs, Burnett and Stanthorpe regions. The Bushfire Fodder Taskforce contracted Rural Aid to procure and organise distribution of emergency fodder to the hardest hit primary producers in the worst impacted areas and they have done a great job. There is no better time to consider making a donation to organisations like Rural Aid as a way of supporting the affected communities.
As farmers and communities come to terms with the impact of damage to pastures, farm infrastructure and people's homes, animal welfare and the wellbeing of affected individuals, families and communities takes first priority and Rural Aid is assisting on all fronts.
QFF extends its heartfelt thanks to all who have helped farmers and communities in responding to fires over the past weeks. There is much work ahead as recovery for the affected regions begins and preparedness across the state continues.
Link to Buy a Bale - About Buy a Bale - Rural Aid - Supporting Rural Communities or https://www.ruralaid.org.au/
