Bushfire impacts felt

More than 400 bales of hay have been provided by the government as emergency fodder supplies into the Carnarvon, Western and Southern Downs, Burnett and Stanthorpe regions. The Bushfire Fodder Taskforce contracted Rural Aid to procure and organise distribution of emergency fodder to the hardest hit primary producers in the worst impacted areas and they have done a great job. There is no better time to consider making a donation to organisations like Rural Aid as a way of supporting the affected communities.