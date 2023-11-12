Bushfire impacts felt

Queensland Country Life
Communities rally for bushfires across Qld

By Allan Dingle, Queensland Farmers' Federation President
November 12 2023 - 3:00pm
The past couple of weeks have seen many communities face the harsh realities of what is expected to be a difficult fire season ahead. The worrying combination of increased vegetation and warm, dry weather has resulted in large parts of Queensland being placed on high alert for bushfires this spring.

