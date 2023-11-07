The Kirk family of Rockley Brahmans, Moura, are hoping a trip to Thailand in December with a group of other prominent Brahman breeders will open new semen market opportunities.
Ashley and Kate Kirk will be joining fellow stud owners Allan and Leonie Trail from Elmo red Brahmans, Baralaba, Liam and Jessica MacFarlane from Flinders Brahmans, Harrisville, and Reade and Jill Radel from Kandoona red Brahmans, Taroom, in December on a 10 day tour.
The group will be hosted by breeder Salin Watcharathai from Loong Chow Farm and Feedlot in Supanburi, whose family is one of the oldest Brahman breeders in Thailand.
Mr MacFarlane now works for Austrex, one of the largest livestock export businesses in the world.
He said the intention for the trip was to reconnect Thailand to Australian genetics and breeders post-COVID, with the group visiting existing customers and clients as well as new and upcoming breeders.
Mr MacFarlane said prior to the pandemic the relationship between Australia and Thailand was blossoming, with Australian breeders travelling to Thailand yearly to network and attend events and Thai breeders coming to events like Rockhampton Brahman Week and Beef.
During COVID Thailand started increasing imports of genetics from the US.
"Australian seedstock has lost some market share to the US since pre-COVID. This trip is really about reconnecting and showcasing our more functional and suited to the Thai climate cattle," Mr MacFarlane said.
He said the relationship with Thailand had been fostered over the years through studs such as PB Fenech grey Brahmans, whose grey genetics have been highly sought after in South East Asia.
Other notable studs included Palmvale red Brahmans, Elmo Brahmans, Bizzy Brahmans, Kandoona red Brahmans, Fern Hills and Lancefield Brahmans.
Mr MacFarlane said Thai breeders had come a long way in terms of reproduction and were now using a lot of IVF, AI, and semen sexing technologies.
"I am seeing a trend for embryos and semen exports into this market at the moment," he said.
A big edge Mr MacFarlane saw for Australian producers was the demand for polled genetics in Thailand.
"I think Australia is way ahead of the US in terms of polled genetics."
From December 8 to 10 the touring group will be attending the Kampangsan Beef Expo where Australian Brahman Breeders Association president Reade Radel has been invited to judge.
Ashley Kirk said the trip would provide an opportunity to network and form relationships with breeders, while also gaining understanding into their breeding objectives and current genetics programs.
"Hopefully that can lead onto semen sales," he said.
Mr Kirk said his interest in Thai markets piqued during a trip to Houston earlier this year, where American breeders told him there were big market opportunities in Thailand for quality genetics.
It would be a new market for the family, with Mr Kirk hoping their homozygous polled genetics would suit breeders in Thailand. He was also wanting to gauge interest in in their highly measured Breedplan recorded cattle.
"We're thinking that those kinds of genetics may not be available to them at this time. So being progressive breeders, we think we have a product that we can offer them," Mr Kirk said.
They have been targeting the US market for the last 12 months, a market made up of mainly stud breeders after smaller volumes of semen.
While they said stud buyers were probably who they would target in Thailand, it was possible there could be commercial scope too.
If the opportunity presented itself they would also consider sending live cattle to Thailand or other South East Asian countries.
They have also started to think about semen sales into South American markets, such as Colombia, where their stud manager is from, for the opportunity to sell larger volumes to commercial producers.
"The prices might be lower but they're looking to purchase in larger volumes, " Mr Kirk said.
"Every country seems to have a different price they like to pay. So we're just finding that out, seeing what they're paying, and finding our feet within a price bracket."
They have also been looking into collaborating with US breeders to send over embryos.
Mr Kirk said paving the way into new markets was all about learning, networking, and forming good relationships.
They had also invested into a lot of marketing and advertising.
"We think we've got the product to be able to get it out to the world," he said.
