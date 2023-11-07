There has been cautious support for Queensland's plan to ban the sale of knives to juveniles under 18 years of age.
There has been less backing for the government's move to allow the continued sale of replica firearms including gel blasters in the state.
Police forces in other states say gel blasters have been used to imitate real weapons in the carrying out of crimes.
They are already banned in Victoria, NSW, Tasmania, Western Australia and South Australia although some states allow their ownership with a licence or permit.
The maximum penalty for possessing a gel blaster in NSW is five years imprisonment or a $5500 fine.
Most states also have restrictions on the sale of knives to minors, with most age limits under 16 years. Definitions of what is or isn't a controlled weapon can apply.
Queensland's Police Minister Mark Ryan announced on the weekend plans to introduce new laws next year to restrict the sale of knives, gel blasters and replica guns to people over 18 years.
Most states don't have the same prohibition on the sale of knives although they are not allowed to be carried without a lawful excuse.
A "lawful excuse" could include having the weapon for work, sport, recreation or a weapons collection, display or exhibition.
Queensland's proposed laws would see the sale of knives, certain other bladed items like machetes, axes, swords, and replica firearms (including gel blasters) to juveniles, become an offence.
Mr Ryan said the proposed laws follow an analysis of crime statistics from Queensland Police, including the restriction on the sale of spray paint to juveniles.
Police seized 350 weapons in the first six months of "wanding" searches under Jack's Law.
Jack's Law follows a public outcry after the stabbing death of Jack Beasley, aged 17, on the Gold Coast in 2019.
Ausgel International director Dan Tyne said: "The gel blaster industry as a whole is generally supportive of this move to impose a restriction on the sale of gel blasters to minors.
"We believe it will promote community safety while continuing to allow gel blaster enthusiasts to continue to enjoy the gel blaster sport in a safe manner."
The Queensland move has already won the provisional support of one of the country's biggest shooting organisations, Shooters Union Australia.
SUA president Graham Park said the new laws were in line with most community expectations anyway, and did not restrict adults from purchasing knives, gel blasters, or replica guns for lawful uses.
"Most people would probably be surprised to learn it was previously legal for teenagers to purchase knives or replica guns anyway; as it happens many businesses already had policies restricting their sale to adults as well," he said.
"It's long been our view that gel blasters and replica guns are not weapons."
Mr Park said the shooters union would still like to see "sensible exclusions" in the laws for teens who legitimately need to own knives.
"For example, a 16 or 17 year old going on a camping or hunting trip would legitimately need a bush knife, and it's long been accepted that a Swiss Army knife is something a responsible teenager can be trusted with for its regular utility value."
Bans on the gel blasters which are still relatively easy to buy online are in place everywhere else in Australia.
Like an air gun, they shoot small water-based pellets but it is their life-like appearance which have proven popular with criminals.
