A total of 1115 head of cattle went under the hammer at Biggenden's meatworks and store sale on Monday.
According to Burnett Livestock and Realty's James Cochrane, weaner steers under 250kg sold to 324c/kg.
"The sale was strong across the board, all the categories were up by 20 cents and in some cases up by 50 cents for the store cattle," he said.
"The main buyers came from central Queensland where they have had more rain, we have not had much locally."
He said the cattle were drawn from Monto, Eidsvold, Murgon, Goomeri, Crownthorpe, Booubyjan, Woolooga, Imbil, Maryborough, Bundaberg, Rosedale, Miriam Vale and all local areas.
"We also had some local support with the optimists hoping for rain," Mr Cochrane said.
"Sales were fairly evenly spread, if we get more rain locally we could see prices rise, we would like to see the market strengthen into Christmas."
Brahman cows from Eidsvold sold for 209c/$1029, while grey Brahman cows from Riverleigh achied a result of 200c/$1141 and red Brahman cows from Yandaran sold for 200c/$1008.
Red Brahman cows from Gaeta sold for 202c/$973, Charbray cows from Binjour sold for 191c/$1089.
Droughtmaster cross cows from Monto sold for 194c/$931, Santa cross cows from Coringa sold for 194c/$971.
Four and six tooth Droughtmaster heifers from Monto sold for 213c/$950, while six tooth grey Brahman heifers from Riverleigh sold for 216c/$1232, two tooth Droughtmaster heifers from Childers sold for 219c/$1304 and two tooth Droughtmaster heifers from Booyal sold for 219c/$1260.
Milk tooth Brahman cross steers from Biggenden sold for 258c/$927, milk tooth Charolais cross steers from Woolooga sold for 254c/$768., milk tooth Droughtmaster steers from Miriam Vale sold for 268c/$896 and milk tooth Droughtmaster steers from Imbil sold for 256c/$851.
Milk tooth Santa heifers from Goomeri sold for 202c/$822, milk tooth crossbred heifers from Gin Gin sold for 190c/$568, milk tooth Senepol cross heifers from Gin Gin sold for 198c/$586, milk tooth Santa heifers from Goomeri sold for 206c/$608 and milk tooth Santa heifers from Crownthorpe sold for 196c/kg or $594.
F1 Charolais cross weaner steers from Eidsvold sold for 298c/$663 and F1 Simmental cross steers from Eidsvold sold for 286c/$782.
Simmental Santa cross weaner steers from Mount Perry sold for 288c/$616. Droughtmaster weaner steers from Miriam Vale sold for 298c/$687.
Droughtmaster weaner steers from Imbil sold for 300c/$660, while Droughtmaster weaner steers from Miriam Vale sold for 324c/$567.
Simmental weaner heifers from Eidsvold sold for 180c/$412, F1 Charolais cross weaner heifers from Eidsvold sold for 200c/$409, Droughtmaster weaner heifers from Imbil sold for 198c/$409 and Droughtmaster weaner heifers from Mount Perry sold for 148c/$334.
