Queensland Country Life
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Biggenden's meatworks and store sale results

AP
By Alison Paterson
November 7 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kevin, Ryan and Kylie Preston, Eidsvold with pens of Simmental steers that sold for 286.2c/kg or $782. Picture: Supplied
Kevin, Ryan and Kylie Preston, Eidsvold with pens of Simmental steers that sold for 286.2c/kg or $782. Picture: Supplied

A total of 1115 head of cattle went under the hammer at Biggenden's meatworks and store sale on Monday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AP

Alison Paterson

journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.