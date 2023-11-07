A learning journey in an old shearing shed is the message of enticement as the Lachlan Hughes Foundation program opens for applications for 2024.
The call is going out for young Australians who are passionate about regenerative agriculture, both couples and singles, to put their names down for the hands-on, outcome-focused program.
Program founder Philip Hughes said it offered participants capacity building and personal development opportunities, just as much as professional training in regenerative agriculture principles and practices.
It was founded in memory of Lachlan Hughes who was killed in an on-farm accident in 2018, when he was 36, and is now in its fourth year, honouring Lachlan's passion for regenerative agriculture and educating young people about rebuilding agricultural soils.
Managed by Barb Bishop, it consists of four two-day modules spread throughout the year, at the Hughes' property on the Western Downs, regular online catch-ups, and a celebratory event at the conclusion.
Participants get to tour Dulacca Downs and neighbouring Heatherlea to see regenerative agriculture in practice, including level contours, leaky weirs, creek and erosion repair, land rehydration, composting, biodynamics and flow forms.
It gives them the chance to learn to read the structure of the landscape, and to identify intake and environmentally sensitive areas by creek and paddock walks, and they'll be visiting the food forest garden at Heatherlea to see the syntropic method of growing productive plants for ecosystem self-management.
Each participant must complete an on-farm regenerative agriculture project on their or someone else's property, putting into practice the things they learn about hydration of the landscape, plant identification and succession, soil composition and its health, fertility and microbiomes.
Even cash flow management and funding sources and how to obtain them, are touched on in the course, along with learning about oneself and group dynamics, plus public speaking and social media tools.
A previous participant has been quoted as saying a highlight was meeting a whole new group of people, and feeling part of a community.
"Feeling like I am seen as my own self, seeing Lachlan's legacy continue on, getting to attend a seriously well thought out program with really high quality content in person, rather than trying to do my learning in isolation via internet," they added.
Applications close on Monday, December 4.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.