The results are in from the 2023 Charolais feedlot and Carcase Classic, with the Price family's Keddstock Pty Ltd, Moongool Charolais stud, Yuleba, taking home top honours at this year's competition.
Held in Toowoomba last Saturday night, the awards celebrated the producers that entered cattle into the feedlot challenge at Freestone Feedlot, Sladevale, with Moongool Charolais stud claiming the supreme performance exhibit.
The award was generated by their steer entry which scored 24th in feedlot weight gain, second in monetary increase in value and second in carcase placing by the stud.
The carcase scored 91.76 points with a hot standard carcase weight of 338.8kg, eye muscle area of 98cm, 10mm rump fat and 4mm rib fat, and an MSA of 62.70.
The steer had an increase in value of $989.38, with an overall carcase value of $2151.38.
The grand champion carcase was won by the Goodland family of Clare Charolais, Eidsvold, with their heifer carcase which scored 92.43pts.
The heifer had a HSCW of 330.8kg, EMA of 92sq cm, and scanned 6mm rump fat, 8mm for rib fat and 63.56 MSA index score.
Charolais Society general manager, Colin Rex said this year's competition was exceptional showcase of what the breed can achieve.
"This event takes a team to coordinate and the contribution of the team at Bartholomew & Co, Beaudesert is instrumental to the success that this event has achieved," Mr Rex said.
"They have been with the Charolais Society for all three trials to date and have proven fantastic in marketing the cattle to ensure exhibitors are rewarded for the quality cattle entered."
In total, 320 head of cattle were entered from 17 exhibitors across Queensland, including Emerald, Roma and across the Southern Downs.
Mr Rex said entries were up in 2023, attracting 150 entries in 2022, while 2019 they had 50 entries.
"This competition is building a bit of momentum and we see it as a very good way of showcasing what the Charolais breed can achieve," he said.
"Across the board, 182 steers averaged 190 kg, over the 103 days, while the 138 heifers and we think this is exceptional, averaged 189.3 kg, so only 0.7 kg behind their steer counterparts.
"Normally heifers don't gain as well as steers in a feedlot system..
"For a commercial producer, technically speaking in an ideal world, 50pc of your productions is heifers,, so if you can market a Charolais cross heifer for similar money to a Charolais cross steer, that's a bonus."
In the feedlot section, the major winner in the weight gain was entries exhibited by Ross and Paul Warren from Elridge Charolais, with their heifer entry which had a daily weight gain of 2.709 kg/day.
Benn Reid, Haley Creek, and Oscar Cass, Gulugabawas, were presented the Garrett Youth Scholarship to assist with their Tertiary studies.
Janelle and Rodney Freeman, RNJ's, Katrina and Graham Blanch, Charnelle, Kate and Ross Sticklen, Lilydale, and Margaret and Bob Ferguson, Karinda, were all recognised for thirty years of Charolais Society membership.
Elridge Charolais - 700kg
Reserve Champion: Clare Charolais - 689kg
Clare Charolais - 789kg
Reserve Champion: Clare Charolais - 746kg
Keddstock Pty Ltd - 278.01pts
Reserve Champion: Keddstock Pty Ltd - 275.51pts
Keddstock Pty Ltd - 280.43pts
Reserve Champion: F, D & E Skillington - 276.46pts
