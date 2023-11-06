Queensland Country Life
Home/Beef

Moongool stud claims supreme performance exhibit at 2023 Charolais Feedlot and Carcase Classic

Ben Harden
By Ben Harden
Updated November 7 2023 - 10:24am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Supreme Performance Exhibit (Based on aggregate of three sections) winner Moongool Charolais, Yuleba. Pictures supplied by Charolais Society
Supreme Performance Exhibit (Based on aggregate of three sections) winner Moongool Charolais, Yuleba. Pictures supplied by Charolais Society

The results are in from the 2023 Charolais feedlot and Carcase Classic, with the Price family's Keddstock Pty Ltd, Moongool Charolais stud, Yuleba, taking home top honours at this year's competition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Harden

Ben Harden

Journalist

Queensland Country Life reporter based in Emerald and reporting on agriculture and rural news in the central Queensland region. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437528907 or email ben.harden@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.