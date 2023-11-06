Yearling heifers sold to a top of $6000 at the Brendale Charolais Signature Collection online female sale last Wednesday.
Interfaced on AuctionsPlus, Brendan and Marnie Scheiwe, Brendale Charolais, Tallegalla, offered 25 females and sold 14, clearing 56 per cent and average $2553.
Following post sale negotiations, a further six females sold, bringing the overall clearance rate to 80 pc.
The top priced female was Brendale Windsor Rose, which was purchased by Mark and Letetia Berthelsen and their son Luke at Cooranga Charolais, Munduberra, for $6000.
The 13-month-old polled daughter Yuranga Park Real Impact R01 and Brendale Windsor Rose 8 weighed in at 438 kilograms.
She had rib and rump fat measurements of seven and five millimetres respectively, an eye muscle area of 85 square centimetres and an IMF of 5.4 pc.
Mr Scheiwe said for the way the seasonal conditions have been across the state, it was a good result.
"Real Impact sire has made an impact on all of his daughters in the sale, all being soft with heaps of volume and thickness like (Windsor Rose) has," he said.
Mr Scheiwe said this was their first time offering Charolais females for auction, and that they would continue to offer females into the future.
"They were all females we would have kept for ourselves, we just don't need them at the minute that's all," he said.
"We've sold a few to commercial operations since the conclusion of the sale, so we've almost cleared them all.
"A few heifers sold into stud duties, while some went into commercial operations locally and west to Toowoomba and Munduberra."
A 14-month-old horned heifer by Colinta Levi and out of a Palgrove Festoon, Brendale Festoon T39, sold for a second-top price of $3500.
The sale was conducted by Elders, and interfaced online with AuctionsPlus.
