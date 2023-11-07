Queensland Country Life
Smaller cattle offering spurs competition on AuctionsPlus

November 7 2023 - 4:00pm
Online cattle listings slip
CATTLE

Cattle listings slipped to 5479 head last week, decreasing by 32 per cent. Strong competition was spurred by the smaller offering, with a 78pc clearance rate, a 19 percent rise on the previous week. Value over reserve also lifted, up $48 to average $159.

