Online cattle listings slip

Cattle listings slipped to 5479 head last week, decreasing by 32 per cent. Strong competition was spurred by the smaller offering, with a 78pc clearance rate, a 19 percent rise on the previous week. Value over reserve also lifted, up $48 to average $159.
Despite significant reductions in the number of heavier lines of steers offered, prices were down for steers 330 - 400kg and for steers over 400kg. Heifer lines all achieved stronger prices, except for heifers 280-330kg. A 29pc lower offering across all breeding stock categories resulted in stronger prices across most categories, except for pregnancy tested in-calf heifers and PTIC cows.
Steers 280-330kg registered a larger offering of 1045 head and averaged $761/head - up $2 from the previous week for a 84pc clearance. Prices ranged from 174 - 284c and averaged 253c/kg lwt.
From Tambo, a line of 41 Santa Gertrudis steers aged nine to 12 months and weighing 300kg returned $850/head, or 284c/kg lwt and will travel to a buyer in Charleville.
Steers 330-400kg registered a smaller offering of 722 head and averaged $843/head - down $27 for a 76pc clearance. Prices ranged from 201 - 273c and averaged 233c/kg lwt.
From Willow Tree, NSW, a line of 86 Angus steers aged 12 to 13 months and weighing 346kg returned $841/head, or 243c/kg lwt and will travel to a buyer in Clunes, NSW.
Heifers 200-280kg registered a smaller offering of 518 head and averaged $486/head - up $35 for a 94pc clearance. Prices ranged from 160 - 227c and averaged 198c/kg lwt.
From Sodwalls, NSW, a line of 72 Angus heifers aged 13 to 14 months and weighing 247kg returned $530/head, or 215c/kg lwt and will travel to a buyer in Wombat, NSW.
Heifers 280-330kg registered a larger offering of 627 head and averaged $602/head - down $17 for a 96pc clearance. Prices ranged from 159 - 251c and averaged 204c/kg lwt.
From Coleraine, VIC, a line of 52 Angus heifers aged 13 to 14 months and weighing 319kg returned $650/head, or 204c/kg lwt and will travel to a buyer in Yea, VIC.
PTIC cows registered a larger offering with 174 head, however demand was subdued for a clearance of just 10pc, at an average of $814/head - down $266.
From Raleigh, NSW, a line of 12 Angus/Charolais cows aged one to eight years old and weighing 583kg returned $820/head and will travel to a buyer in Moree, NSW.
SM cows and calves registered a smaller offering of 277 head and averaged $1266/head - up $260 for a 96pc clearance.
From Rowena, NSW, a line of 50 Angus/Hereford cows aged 36 to 40 months and weighing 495kg returned $1800/head and will travel to a buyer in Narrabri, NSW.
Sheep and lamb numbers remained steady last week at 70,078, a slight decrease on the previous week's offering. Clearance climbed back up, rising by 7 percent to finish the week at 69pc, while the overall market registered cheaper trends with all lamb categories reducing in value, and only a handful of other categories seeing green ink. Value over reserve fell by $1 to average $7 above set reserves.
Last week's offering was made up mainly of lambs, registering a 19pc increase on the previous week at 50,767 head, while all other stock categories fell, with the NSM ewe offering back 30pc at 15,428 head, which was driven by a smaller yarding of Merino ewe hoggets and ewes.
New season lambs accounted for 47,267 head, the highest number for 2023, with the offering seeing stronger than the average demand at a 73pc clearance rate. Prices averaged $58/head for the new seasons, falling by $1.
Crossbred lambs registered a larger offering at 27,802 head, as prices remained firm at $62/head with a 74pc clearance.
From Henty, NSW, two even lines of 650 Poll Dorset/Border Leicester/Merino Jun/Jul '23 mixed sex lambs weighing 39kg lwt both returned $82/head, or 210c/kg.
Merino wether lambs registered a smaller offering with 9953 head, with prices decreasing by $7 to average $36/head. Demand was strong for the offering, with 93pc of the listings securing a buyer.
From Yass, NSW, a line of 470 Merino wether lambs Aug/Sep '22 drop and weighing 37kg lwt returned $73/head, or 198c/kg and will travel to a buyer in Coleraine, VIC.
Merino ewe hogget numbers fell by 54pc to see 5759 head offered. The smaller yarding was met with some stronger competition, with prices increasing $11 to average $101/head.
From Condobolin, NSW, a line of 231 Poll Merino 15 to 16-month-old ewes weighing 78kg returned $166/head.
