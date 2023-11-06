Rain impacts numbers at Toowoomba

Useful falls of rain over most of the usual supply area had a big impact on numbers at Toowoomba on Monday with only 59 head penned and included in the lineup were 12 cows and calves.
Overall quality was very plain and not up to the standard of the previous week with the vast majority returning to the paddock.
All the regular buyers were in attendance along with a large number of onlookers.
Prices responded to the rain with gains of 20c to 50c/kg. A couple of very plain quality light weight yearling steers made 252c/kg.
Heavy weight D muscle steers to feed made to 204c/kg. Medium weight D muscle yearling heifers sold to restockers from 112c to 128c/kg.
Heavy grown steers to feed made to 210c and the occasional heavy bullock made to 202c/kg.
Most of the cows were in very plain condition and sold to restockers. Very light weight lines made up to 116c the best of the medium weights returning to the paddock made to 174c/kg.
Cows and calves sold open auction made to $970/unit.
Angus steers ex Pilton Valley weighing 705kg sold to 200c/kg to return $1411 with their brothers weighing 533kg returning $1121.
Friesian steers ex Highfields weighing 440kg returned $898.
A run of store cows from Drillham with an average weight of 374kg topped at $582.
Good heavy Hereford cows a/c David Lebsanft, Goombungee, returned $838.
Charbray cows ex Maidenwell a/c Gavin and Wendy Jones returned $810.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.