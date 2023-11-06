Queensland Country Life
Prices responded to the rain with gains of 20c to 50c/kg at Toowoomba

November 6 2023 - 5:18pm
Rain impacts numbers at Toowoomba
Useful falls of rain over most of the usual supply area had a big impact on numbers at Toowoomba on Monday with only 59 head penned and included in the lineup were 12 cows and calves.

