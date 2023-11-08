Queensland Country Life
Home/News
Watch

Morven police officer saved from steer by new protective vest

Updated November 8 2023 - 7:21pm, first published 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It's not everyday that police protective gear is put to the test by a steer on the loose, but an incident near Morven has highlighted just how vital the new Integrated Load Bearing Vest is.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.