It's not everyday that police protective gear is put to the test by a steer on the loose, but an incident near Morven has highlighted just how vital the new Integrated Load Bearing Vest is.
Officers were responding to a livestock truck rollover along the Warrego Highway on July 26, at Morven, near Charleville, when a frightened steer charged an officer.
Luckily, the officer was fitted with the new ILBV, which may have made all the difference when he was charged by the steer into the bullbar of a truck, before hitting the ground and being stomped on.
"Obviously the policing job is pretty diverse - you never know what you're going to get on a day-to-day basis," the officer said.
"But that was pretty unexpected, and I'll admit, it was a bit of a shock.
"I don't want to think about what might have happened had I not been wearing that vest, but let's just say I'm pretty glad I had it on. It's certainly done its job."
The ILBV combines ballistic and edged weapon technology through modern advancements in textiles and design and began their state-wide roll out in January this year to frontline officers across Queensland.
Over 3300 officers have already received the ILBV as part of their personal issued equipment, while another 6000 have been measured to receive theirs.
Acting Senior Sergeant Lisle Manthey from the Organisational Capability Command said the vests had already proven their exceptional capability in keeping officers safe, even if it was somewhat unconventional.
"The officer charged by the steer was able to walk away from this incident because of the impeccable safety and capability of this vest. Without it, the officer could have suffered life-threatening injuries or worse," she said.
"These vests not only allow officers to safely carry their accoutrements on a daily basis but they provide added protection against offenders who may be armed with knives or firearms or on this occasion, the brunt of a charging steer.
"The combination of both the soft and hard armour ensures the vest is able to disperse a wide range of impacts. No matter what an officer may be struck with - large or small - the vest will distribute the impact of the force or trauma, potentially avoiding lethal consequences for the officer."
The QPS ILBV won a global award at the Network Association of Uniform Manufacturers and Distributors in the USA in April this year, and the roll-out of them is expected to be completed in 2024.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.