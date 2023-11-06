Queensland's largest trade mission will showcase the state's exporters to China and the world next week.
The Premier will lead a 5-day mission to Shanghai and Beijing, alongside more than 100 delegates from the education, business, agriculture, trade and tourism sectors.
As part of the mission, the Premier will seek to strengthen Queensland's trade relationship with China - supported by the states long-running Sister State Agreement with Shanghai and existing trade and investment partnerships.
The Premier will also open the Queensland Pavilion at the China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai where 73 delegates representing 28 Queensland companies will promote their products.
As one of the world's largest trade shows, CIIE attracts more than 400,000 people and exhibitors from 100 countries.
Queensland products being exhibited include premium beef, seafood, horticulture, wine and beverages, processed food and health and wellness products.
Other highlights of the mission include decarbonisation investment and education roundtables, witnessing the signing of a number of MOUs between Queensland companies and their China-based partners.
"This will be my fourth mission to China and comes at a pivotal time in Australia's history with the nation," Annastacia Palaszczuk said.
"Trade restrictions are easing, and international visitors have begun arriving on our shores for the first time since 2020, as China rises to be Queensland's top export market.
"Our state has a longstanding relationship with China that we want to see strengthen as confidence in trade and travel return."
