Eden lifestyle complete with income producing macadamia orchard

Eden is an outstanding 14 hectare (36 acre) Sunshine Coast hinterland lifestyle opportunity complete with an income producing macadamia orchard.
Located 3km from Glass House Mountains township and 8km from Beerwah, the attractive freehold property is about 30 minutes drive from Maleny and Montville's cafes, restaurants and galleries.
The property has impressive views of famous Glass House Mountain landmarks including: Tibrogargan, Mount Ngungun and Mount Beerburrum.
The picturesque property's fertile volcanic soils are also ideally suited to other uses including the growing of alternative crops, as an equine facility, or for on-farm accommodation.
Eden is being presented in two parts: a quality country homestead surrounded by tropical gardens on a separate but adjoining 3722 square metres title, and a 2000 tree orchard.
The three bedroom, two bathroom, low set brick homestead has cathedral ceilings in lounge, dining and kitchen, and verandahs all around.
There is also a recently renovated kitchen with large, walk-in pantry, an office, a self-contained two bedroom granny flat, 9x4m swimming pool, 6kW solar system, and ample shedding for cars, vans and boats as well as a handy machinery shed.
The 2000, 25 to 30 years old tree orchard has a complementary combination of macadamia varieties that have averaged 25 to 30 tonnes of production during the past five years.
Orchard infrastructure include a 24x10m steel framed Colorbond shed with three phase power and a concrete floor, a 6kW solar system, and an air-conditioned office with a kitchenette.
There is also a 12x7.5m steel framed shed with a concrete floor.
There is also a natural, deep waterhole, which is able to supply water to the orchard.
The property also has subdivision potential, located close to the South East Queensland Regional Plan's urban footprint.
Eden features frontages to two roads and has town water connected.
Contact Jason Mattiazzi, 0419 650 343, Ray White Rural Queensland.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.