Current hot and dry conditions make for a challenging backdrop for photographers but Jessica Jackson and Braydan Hooper weren't afraid to create their own magic with some red dirt during their sunset shoot.
The pair from St George were married by Hayley Rodgers on November 3 at the Balonne River with a reception at the property Andermatt.
St George held a special place in their hearts as the bride's home town where she said there were "many fun memories for all" at the river in the small country community.
They had been inseparable ever since Jessica 'stalked' Braydan on Facebook and bravely sent him a friend request to bring them together.
It was the last wedding of the year for their photographer Jess Edwards who was joined by Flare Films.
Mirror Mirror Makeup Artistry and Hairy Parlour handled their beauty needs. Blue Rose Designs was their florist.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.