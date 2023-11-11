Southern Qld rain welcomed

Storms across south eastern Queensland have helped to dampen fires across the region as well as offering moisture for summer crop plantings.
As much as 20-60 millimetres of rain fell across the eastern Darling Downs close to the NSW border, including Warwick, Stanthorpe and Texas. The storms were accompanied by a barrage of lightning and strong winds stretching across southern Queensland.
Grain farmers also benefited from the storms with 20-40mm around Oakey, Dalby and Macalister. Some growers have started planting sorghum on last week's rain on the back of the $400-plus grain prices in the hope of follow-up rain over the coming weeks to get crops established.
Unsettled weather slowed winter crop harvesting across southern Queensland. GrainCorp reported a modest 34,600 tonnes of grain deliveries into its Queensland up-country storages network in the week to November 6. Grain deliveries have slowed to a trickle in most of the southern Queensland depots as contractors move south.
Grain harvest is advancing quickly in NSW. GrainCorp reported 575,000 tonnes of grain deliveries into its NSW storages in the past week where activity is now picking up in the southern half of the state. Winter crop harvest is also under way in Victoria where grain deliveries are gathering speed.
Prices for high protein wheat grades jumped last week as millers stepped up efforts to secure supplies, particularly in central west NSW. APH2 bids jumped to $90 plus premiums above APW into some sites.
Strength in the Australian dollar is likely to cool grain prices this week after the currency soared above 65 cents on expectations the United States Federal Reserve won't raise interest rates further.
Monthly trade data revealed that Australia exported 1.49 million tonnes of wheat in September. This lifted the October 2022 to September 2023 marketing year exports to a record 31.7 million tonnes. It surpasses the short-lived 2021/22 record of 27.5 million tonnes.
Data showed that Qld and NSW wheat exports have slowed to a trickle. Shipments from other states also slowed, with WA registering its smallest monthly shipments in 11 months.
China was Australia's biggest wheat export destination in the 2022/23 season taking 7.6 million tonnes or 24 per cent of total exports. Indonesia was the next largest with 5.0 million tonnes followed by the Philippines with 3.1 million tonnes.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.