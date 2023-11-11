Queensland Country Life
Southern Qld rain provides moisture for summer crop plantings

By Lloyd George, Ag Scientia
November 11 2023 - 11:00am
Southern Qld rain welcomed

Storms across south eastern Queensland have helped to dampen fires across the region as well as offering moisture for summer crop plantings.

