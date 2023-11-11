Queensland Country Life
Longreach to host the AgForce Northern Forum

By Shane McCarthy, Agforce Deputy Chair and North Regional Director
November 11 2023 - 3:00pm
All roads lead to Longreach
It's great to bring your news from our wide open skies of the far west - where we're urging all agricultural producers to come to our big event for the year - the AgForce Northern Forum and formal dinner from 9am on November 21.

