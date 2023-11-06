Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Warwick Gold Cup the goal of every campdrafter

By Robyn Paine
November 6 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The thrill and aura surrounding the Warwick Gold Cup has set a benchmark as the campdraft that every drafter aspires to win. Its rich history dates back to 1929 when Reg Atthow and Mirth won the inaugural Cattle Drafting Championship event run in conjunction with the Warwick Rodeo. Over the years some of the nation's elite riders have cemented their names in the history books having taken out the elusive title.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.