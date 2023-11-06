Bernie was purchased as an unbroken two-year-old for $100 from Tony Goringer at Windorah. Bernie was by Bernie Rosa, a horse that Mr Schrader had admired and out of a drover's mare. He broke the gelding in and not long after was competing on him. He had his first start at Yaraka and not long after won at Boulia. Bernie was drafted for 16 years and amassed many victories during that time. He was a great family horse that won many juvenile drafts and competed in children's gymkhana events ridden by his Mr Schrader's son John.