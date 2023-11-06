The thrill and aura surrounding the Warwick Gold Cup has set a benchmark as the campdraft that every drafter aspires to win. Its rich history dates back to 1929 when Reg Atthow and Mirth won the inaugural Cattle Drafting Championship event run in conjunction with the Warwick Rodeo. Over the years some of the nation's elite riders have cemented their names in the history books having taken out the elusive title.
In 1953, the Risdon Cup was introduced to the Warwick program. In later years the Risdon Cup was renamed the Canning Downs which was open to the same horses as the Warwick Gold Cup - that is horses competing in the Warwick Gold Cup and Cannings Downs must have won a draft to be eligible to participate.
Over the course of the history of Australia's premier campdraft, only two competitors have taken out the double - the Warwick Gold Cup and the Canning Downs on the same horse in the same year. In 1966, Walgett (NSW) competitor Tony Barnier riding an 18-year-old gelding Valiant won the double. That year 135 horses competed in the Warwick Gold Cup.
It was 19 years later in 1985 that the double was won again this time by a quiet and humble quintessential western Queensland competitor Geoff Schrader who was competing at Warwick for the first time, riding a 10-year-old quarter horse gelding named Bernie. In 1985, 323 nominations were received in the Warwick Gold Cup.
At the time Mr Schrader had been managing Sandringham Station, a 1700 square mile property that ran 8000 head of cattle near Bedourie and together with his wife Shirley and three children Kristina, Carolyn and John had all enjoyed campdrafting in the west.
Bernie was purchased as an unbroken two-year-old for $100 from Tony Goringer at Windorah. Bernie was by Bernie Rosa, a horse that Mr Schrader had admired and out of a drover's mare. He broke the gelding in and not long after was competing on him. He had his first start at Yaraka and not long after won at Boulia. Bernie was drafted for 16 years and amassed many victories during that time. He was a great family horse that won many juvenile drafts and competed in children's gymkhana events ridden by his Mr Schrader's son John.
Mr Schrader is a well-respected horseman and stockman and over the years has achieved success in many different horse events including bronco branding and training race horses. He brims with pride when he talks about having won the 1988 Birdsville Cup with Lord Kildare and winning the Mount Isa Rodeo Open campdraft seven years straight on a grey gelding named Speargrass and he was very proud when his daughter Carolyn won the Ladies at Warwick in 1998 on Shoestring. In 1999, Mr Schrader won the Chinchilla Grandfather Clock riding Shoestring and has been competing at the big three campdrafts most years with tremendous success.
After his success at Warwick in 1985, Australian singer Norma O'Hara Murphy was inspired to write a song honouring the feat of the humble westerner who rewrote the record books.
Mr Schrader and his wife Shirley have now semi-retired to their property at Jandowae and he continues to compete and enjoy the sport of campdrafting.
1929: Reg Atthow, Mirth
1930: Les Lord, Signet
1931: Tom Copley, Brownlock
1932: Myles MacDonnell, Brownlock
1933: Reg Atthow, Laurie
1934: Bert Burgess, Glenrock
1935: Archie Trott, Starlight
1936: Myles Macdonnell, Brownlock
1937: Jim Kilpatrick, Cadet
1938: Reg Watts, Norma
1939: Ted Bonner, Socks
1940: No drafting
1941: J. Kilpatrick, Cadet
1942: War years
1943: War years
1944: War years
1945: War years
1946: Herbert Vary, Merle
1947: Sonny Hendricks, Dauntless Lass
1948: Les McNamara, Flashlight
1949: Merv Bishop, Goldwing
1950: Jack Burgess, Rainbow
1950: Gertie Brook, Popeye
1952: Washed out
1953: Colin Thompson, Chance
1954: Bob Campbell, Anytime
1955: Colin Thompson, Chance
1956: Colin Thompson, Chance
1957: Stumpy Timmins, Cool Dust
1958: Arnold Cooke, Norelle
1959: Bill Hawkins, Signet
1960: John Markwell, Tango
1961: Arnold Cooke, Norelle
1962: Mick Boss, Prince
1963: Mike MacDonnell, By Echo
1964: Max Glasser, Maroo
1965: Drought
1966: Tony Barnier, Valiant
1967: Charlie Flohr, Sailor
1968: Mike MacDonnell, By Echo
1969: Arthur Bowd, Dandy
1970: Lawrie Mills, Baldy
1971: Lawrie Mills, Baldy
1972: Washed out
1973: Theo Hill, Abdul
1974: Terry Sloman, Little Indian
1975: Bob Black, Georgie Girl
1976: Lawrie Mills, Maybe
1977: David Newberry, Playgirl
1978: Jack Palmer, Berger Breeze
1979: Ron Jensen, Meg
1980: Laurie Stephenson, Blue Moon Mystic
1981: Bob Palmer, Breezette
1982: Ray Matthews, Top Guy
1983: Nicholas Markwell, Beau Cadet
1984: Bob Palmer, Breezette
1985: Geoff Schrader, Bernie
1986: John O'Neill, Little Cody
1987: Terry Hall, Rex
1988: Lawrie Mills, Speck
1989: Bruce Hollis, Abel
1990: Lindsay Knight, Warrenbri Omega
1991: Brendan Fitzgerald, Woody
1992: Bob Black, Commissioner
1993: Chris Clarke, Shamrock
1994: Pat Kelly, Playmate
1995: Stephen Hill, Ashanta
1996: Ben Hall, Reanna
1997: Tim Williams, Cwmteg Arnold
1998: John Meek, Doc's Chevelle
1999: Ben Hall, Hazelwood Reliable
2000: Terry Hall, Nonda Lets Talk Later
2001: Troy Clarke, Charm
2002: David Gillett, Glitter
2003: Doug Cameron, Cassette
2004: Paul Vary, Riverview Snowy
2005: Pete Comiskey, Roanies Chex
2006: Michael Hiscock, Crown Isa Tiger Lilly
2007: Cancelled - equine Influenza
2008: Nigel Kable, Chevin Ivory
2009: Steve Comiskey, Delta
2010: Ben Hall, Clarkes Stud Perfect Son owned by Ken Frost
2011: Tom Williamson, Serene Acres
2012: Ben Tapp, Cool Dust
2013: Michael Hiscock, Hazelwood Advice
2014: Peter O'Neill, Roma
2015: Ben Tapp, Acres of Roses
2016: Lloyd Brown, Mallanganee Sampson
2017: Troy Palmer, Whos Divine
2018: Steve Comiskey, Broomfield Stylish Diamond
2019: Kerry Turner, Hingus
2020: COVID
2021: Richard Hansen, 49er Shake
2022: Cancelled - wet
2023: Michael Hiscock, Hazelwood Advice
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.