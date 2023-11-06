Widespread rain overnight has brought welcome relief to graziers in central Queensland, with more than 90 millimetres of rain falling in some areas.
The Bureau of Meteorology reported Gyranda Weir, on the Dawson river, near Theodore, received one of the largest falls with 97mm in the 24 hours to 9am on Monday, while nearby Cracow recorded 92mm.
North of Clermont at Frankfield recorded 68mm overnight, south of Springsure at Basalt Creek Alert recorded 66mm, while Arcadia Valley School Alert recorded 63mm.
Central Queensland graziers, Nikki and Peter Mahony of Gyranda Santa Gertrudis stud, 10km north of Cracow, received recording 55m in a short period overnight.
Ms Mahony said the 55mm, and up to 97mm up the river, they had received in the past 24 hours had been welcomed.
"The (bureau) was predicting 50 per cent chance of 1mm last night for our property and we had just given up on the rain, but last night's downpour was enough to make a difference," she told the Queensland Country Life.
"Up river received 97mm and so basically three inches will be enough for us to put off early weaning and certainly change some of our dry lick regime."
Their Gyranda property had only received 157mm for the year to date, which Ms Mahony said was their lowest rainfall year (to end October) since their records began in 1950.
"The closest we have come in modern history is 2006 and 2019 and those years are seared into our memory banks for all the wrong reasons," she said.
"On the back of that, Peter and I were locked in the office for most of the weekend planning our feeding regime and tentatively setting early weaning in place for December.
"We'll get a bit of water back into our dams but we're already doing drought proofing fencing to fence dams off because we can't manage the paddocks with bogging in dams all the time.
"The ground is hot enough that we should get some pasture growth."
BoM meteorologist Livio Regano said recent storm activity was brought on by a slow moving inland trough.
"We're getting into that time of year where you're starting to get these quite broad areas of moisture work their way a lot further inland than usual," Mr Regano said.
"This had all been building up over the last few days and finally came to fruition on Saturday."
Mr Regano said some areas received intense rain in a relatively short time.
"Some sites in central Queensland have recorded higher amounts in the last 24 hours to 9am, for instance, Gyranda Weir received 97mm, while nearby Cracow had 92mm," he said.
"Both these places, but Cracow in particular, a lot of that fell in a very short time and produced some quite substantial flash flooding.
"Some areas across central Queensland also received between 50 and 100mm.
"The rain band has extended further south across the Western Downs, where needless to say, they've had some pretty horrific fires and it's downgraded all the fire warnings."
Looking ahead, Mr Regano said the bureau was predicting more thunderstorms for central and western Queensland on Monday afternoon and into the week.
"The ridge will extend through southeast Queensland on Monday, then up through the rest of eastern Queensland from Tuesday, assisting to push the inland trough and moisture further into western Queensland by the middle of the week," he said.
"We've got at least another day of rain and in fact (Monday) afternoon we're expecting the same blow up of rain in a similar location not quite the same.
"We could easily get isolated falls of at least more than 50mm from the biggest storms.
"Then Wednesday onwards, it softens a bit and it starts to spread further west, more towards the central west and even towards the channel country but it'll be a little bit more isolated."
"Monday and Tuesday are the best opportunities to receieve heavier rain."
