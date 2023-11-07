Established broiler and farming operation hits the market

North Queensland property Kalahari Farms is an established mix broiler and farming operation able to produce more than 1.15 million birds a year.
Located 3.6km from Mutchilba and 46km from Mareeba, the 92 hectare (227 acre) freehold property also has both centre pivot irrigation and horticulture.
The farm features six poultry sheds, two with SKOV climate management systems.
The poultry operation is supported by 204 tonne grain storage silos and has a 40kW solar system with a 180kVA and a 100kVA diesel backup generators.
Kalahari Farms has a five year grower contract with Baiada.
The farm is situated 36km from the Steggles hatchery and 40km from the Steggles processing facility, which are owned by Baiada.
The balance of the country has been extensively developed and was planted with more than 3500 macadamia trees in 2021.
Kalahari's 49ha of irrigated cultivation has been used to grow both cane and hay. However, the country also has the potential for cotton.
The property has a 375 megalitre water allocation and associated pumping infrastructure.
There are also two well appointed homesteads, machinery sheds, cattle yards, and fencing.
Kalahari Farms is being sold on a walk in, walk out basis.
Expressions of interest for Kalahari Farms close with Colliers Agribusiness on December 14.
Contact Nicholas Warmington, 0408 915 540, or Leah Freney, 0415 849 293, Colliers Agribusiness.
