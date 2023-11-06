Queensland Country Life
Cherry Creek orchards expecting $40m in sale, leaseback deal

By Mark Phelps
November 6 2023 - 12:00pm
Offers of more than $40 million are expected in a sale and leaseback deal for Cherry Creek Estate Orchards. Picture supplied
Offers of more than $40 million are expected in a sale and leaseback deal for Organic Brothers Farms Pty Ltd's 674 hectare (1665 acre) Cherry Creek Estate Orchards in Queensland's South Burnett region.

