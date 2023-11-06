Queensland Country Life
Brangus weaner heifers make 216c/$543 at Gracemere

November 6 2023 - 11:00am
Gary Wendt, Ray White Rockhampton, with a pen of 18 Brangus steers offered by Brad and Tammy Inman, Lowmead, that sold for 248.2c/kg, averaging 238.62kg to return $529.23/head.
CQLX combined agents saw a slightly increased yarding of 1457 head last week, consisting of 752 steers, 492 heifers, 168 cows, 20 cows and calves and 25 bulls.

