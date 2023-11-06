CQLX combined agents saw a slightly increased yarding of 1457 head last week, consisting of 752 steers, 492 heifers, 168 cows, 20 cows and calves and 25 bulls.
Agents had their regular buying panel along with all meatworks in attendance. They reported a bit of competition on weaner heifers and a slight increase across some categories.
Cattle came from as far west as Aramac, south to Lowmead, north to Laura and all other local areas in between.
M and J McKenzie sold Santa steers for 208c weighing 483kg to return $1007/hd.
B and T Inman, Lowmead, sold Brangus steers for 248c weighing 263kg to return $654/hd.
VGR Contracting, Ogmore, sold Brangus steers for 246c, weighing 259kg to return $637/hd.
I and G Ohl, Baralaba, sold Brangus steers for 254c weighing 228kg to return $677/hd.
T Franks, Nine Mile, sold Brangus cows for 170c weighing 612kg to return $1042/hd.
J Ogilvie, Dululu, sold Charbray cows for 168c, weighing 612kg to return $1029/hd.
P Hinchcliffe, Wowan, sold Brahman heifers for 179c weighing 527kg to return $945/hd.
Yaralla Droughtmasters, Blackwater, sold Droughtmaster heifers for 170c weighing 448kg to return $761/hd.
B and S Eiser, Bauhinia, sold Brangus heifers for 216c weighing 251kg to return $543/hd.
