Queensland Country Life
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Casino saleyards lock-out now a complaint to the NSW Ombudsman as community group fights to bring back the beef

JB
By Jamie Brown
November 6 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Northern Rivers Livestock Exchange has been vacant since early July when relations between the landlord council and local agents soured. Now a community group has filed a 52 page report with the NSW Ombudsman, criticising the council's actions. File photo.
The Northern Rivers Livestock Exchange has been vacant since early July when relations between the landlord council and local agents soured. Now a community group has filed a 52 page report with the NSW Ombudsman, criticising the council's actions. File photo.

A community-led team in support of continuing sales at the Northern Rivers Livestock Exchange has delivered a 52 page report to the NSW Ombudsman calling for a full investigation.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JB

Jamie Brown

North Coast reporter

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.