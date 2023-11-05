Cheaper trend at Emerald sale

The Emerald combined cattle sale last Thursday saw a smaller yarding of 831 head.
The yarding was sourced from all local regions with the inclusion of lines from the Bauhinia and Aramac regions.
Quality was consistent again last week although agents said some lines were definitely showing the effects of the season.
The market last week met with a considerably cheaper trend for all descriptions except for heavy prime cows. The usual meatworks buyers were present but not all operating on the limited supply.
Bullocks reached 200.2c/kg to average 189c, while a limited supply of heavy cows attracted extra competition to top at 175.2c to average 171.2c.
A limited panel of feedlot and restockers were present with some descriptions 25 to 45c/kg cheaper than the previous week.
Feeder steers were in short supply and reached 216.2c to average 182c while a good quality supply of weaner steers reached an isolated 268.2c to average 179c. Feeder heifers topped at 199.2c to average around 180c, while the weaner heifers reached an isolated 180.2c to average 122c.
Fred Spannagle, Ridgeview, Emerald, sold heavy Charolais/Droughtmaster cross cows weighing 607kg which made 170.2c/kg to return $1033/head.
