Queensland Country Life
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Heavy Charolais/Droughtmaster cross cows make 170c/$1033 at Emerald

Updated November 6 2023 - 9:49am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cheaper trend at Emerald sale
Cheaper trend at Emerald sale

The Emerald combined cattle sale last Thursday saw a smaller yarding of 831 head.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.