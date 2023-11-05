Queensland Country Life
PBR Australia grand finals sold out for 2023

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
Updated November 5 2023 - 4:04pm, first published 1:00pm
The sold-out 2023 PBR Australia grand final crowd was treated to some of the best bull-riding in the world on Friday and Saturday nights, when cowboys from Australia, New Zealand and Brazil did their best against all that the bulls could throw at them.

