The sold-out 2023 PBR Australia grand final crowd was treated to some of the best bull-riding in the world on Friday and Saturday nights, when cowboys from Australia, New Zealand and Brazil did their best against all that the bulls could throw at them.
Twenty-three riders competed in the grand final round at Townsvile and it came down to a contest between Clermont's Brady Fielder and Mount Isa's Donovan Rutherford for the event honours.
In the end it was Brady, newly returned from riding with the Texas Rattlers in the US, who collected the money on the night, riding four bulls and amassing 338 points.
Donovan rode three bulls for the event, while Clermont's Aaron Kleier finished in third place and PBR Australia leading rider Macaulie Leather, Calliope was fourth.
