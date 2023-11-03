Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Gold City bull sale averages $5427 at Charters Towers

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
November 3 2023 - 7:52pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Elders studstock representative Anthony Ball and vendor Scott Angel with Glengarry S Snap Shot 124, the top priced grey Brahman. Picture: Sally Gall
Elders studstock representative Anthony Ball and vendor Scott Angel with Glengarry S Snap Shot 124, the top priced grey Brahman. Picture: Sally Gall

A grey Brahman with plenty of pedigree topped the Gold City bull sale at Charters Towers on Friday, with a red Brahman sire prospect from south east Queensland not far behind it.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Gall

Sally Gall

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.